Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley continues to make the rounds for his wild takes.
The defensive specialist has often been known for his incendiary comments, and his recent statement on the Las Vegas Aces wasn't the exception to the rule.
Following A'Ja Wilson's team's dominant run in the WNBA Finals, Beverley claimed that they could even beat an NBA team:
“idk if it’s the wine but i really believe this Aces team could beat a NBA team," Beverley tweeted after the game.
Needless to say, it didn't take long before he faced some serious backlash for his comments. That's why, in the latest edition of his podcast, he doubled down on them by stating that they could definitely beat a team of NBA backups:
"I'm looking at this team, I'm looking at Becky Hammon, I'm looking at A'Ja Wilson, I'm looking at the way they won the game, and I'm like 'I think they can beat an NBA team,'" Beverley said. "Obviously, not the starters but like bench players, six seven, eight, nine ten, for sure."
When confronted about the height difference, Beverley gushed about Wilson's durability, stating that she's only missed six games in three years. That's a valid argument, but the NBA season is twice as long. Whatever the case, he still likes their chances against some of the worst teams in the league:
"I'm going Wizards, Hornets, Toronto Raptors off the bench," Beverley said, "I'm putting my money on them."
Skill-wise, there's no doubt that stars like A'Ja Wilson could hold their ground in the NBA. That's a wild take, nevertheless.
Patrick Beverley says LeBron James won't retire yet
That's not the only wild take Beverley has shared recently.
After LeBron James' now-infamous second decision, the former Houston Rockets guard claimed that it will still take a while longer before James rides into the sunset:
"I don't think he's going to retire after this season," Beverley said. "I think with a person like LeBron, it’s okay to deceive people a little bit. Because he’s LeBron James—he’s brought over a billion, close to a trillion dollars, to the NBA."
James is about to enter his 23rd season in the pros, and he's dealing with an injury to start the season. So, as good a player as he's always been, it's hard to envision him being able to withstand that wear and tear for many more years to come.
