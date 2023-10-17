"I’m putting out warrant for Hakeem Olajuwon" - NBA fanatic believes Giannis Antetokounmpo got 'robbed' by 2x NBA Champion

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2023-24 NBA season after the blockbuster Damian Lillard acquisition. Recently, fans got the chance to see the dynamic duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard take the floor together in the preseason leading up to the team's regular season tip-off on October 26th.

The brief time that the two shared the floor together got fans hyped up for the coming NBA season. Despite that, Antetokounmpo's work from the post has generated plenty of interest from fans, and not the good kind.

This offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the lab with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon working on his post-game. In the Bucks' recent preseason game, The "Greek Freak" went into the post and seemed to travel. Immediately, fans began to react and repost the footage with some hilarious jokes.

Popular Twitter user '#1 ranked snitch ref' who shows missed calls in NBA games, reposted the footage along with several others from the preseason.

Looking at Giannis Antetokounmpo's offseason work with Hakeem Olajuwon

After a disappointing end to the 2023-24 season which saw the Bucks eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't pleased. Although Antetokounmpo was sidelined with an injury during part of the series, he wasn't content with the result.

While speaking to reporters he fielded questions about the disappointing end to the season and then setting his sights on coming back stronger. In September, he stated on the 48 Minutes podcast that he would be heading to Houston to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon.

“This season for the training camp I have a trip that I’m going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon. I love his game and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I’m going to spend with him it’s going to be a blessing.”

Several weeks later, he posted an update on Twitter, showing him sitting alongside Olajuwon during a training session. Accompanied by the photo, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a heartfelt message thanking the all-time great for his help.

"I enjoy being a student of the game. Learn, respect and appreciate greatness. Thank you Hakeem 34."

Although he may not have shown his full repertoire after training with Olajuwon, it's safe to say that Antetokounmpo's post-game will be put under a microscope this season. With fans and analysts eager to see what he's learned, it's safe to say that The "Greek Freak" adding an elite post-up game to his bag would only further solidify his dominance.