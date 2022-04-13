 "I'm not ready to move on from him" - Keyshawn Johnson wants LA Lakers to run it back with Russell Westbrook next season

Keyshawn Johnson has said that the LA Lakers should give Russell Westbrook another shot and run it back next season

Russell Westbrook just had the worst season of his Hall of Fame career in his first campaign with the Lakers. Westbrook failed to adapt to his new team and new role as the third star in a loaded team. The Lakers' season ended in disappointment, but should the team give Westbrook another chance?

On 'Keyshawn, JWill & Max' on ESPN, Johnson said:

"I want to give him an opportunity. That's how I feel. I want to give him another shot. I'm not ready to move on from him just because it didn't work out this year due to injuries and everything else. We got to be fair in this situation, and sometimes we are a little too harsh on guys that we expect a lot from."

Max Kellerman agreed with Johnson as he also wants the Lakers to give WWestbrook another shot. However, Kellerman pointed out that the franchise has to surround Westbrook with shooters and make sure the team is healthier next season. He said:

"I agree by the way. Get some shooters and get some health. Health and shooters will fix a lot of what ails the Lakers, all right?"

The Lakers will have to make a decision on Westbrook this offseason. He is on an expiring deal, but it's worth $47 million. There will likely be suitors for the former MVP, as he has an expiring contract. However, interested teams will likely want a first round pick attached to Westbrook as compensation for taking on a massive deal.

Russell Westbrook on his first season with Lakers

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook opened up on his disappointing first season with the LA Lakers on Monday, during the exit interviews. Westbrook talked about his relationship with former Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as well as his relationship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook said that there was a disconnect between him and Vogel since the get-go. The former MVP noted that he did not know what the real issue was and they just didn't see eye-to-eye. He said:

"I think it's unfortunate, to be honest, because I've never had an issue with any of my coaches before. I'm not sure what his issue was with me, or I'm not sure why, but I can't really give you an answer to why we really never connected," Westbrook said.

Westbrook also revealed that he felt James and Davis were deceitful when asked about their comments on letting the former be himself this season. The nine-time NBA All-Star said:

"That wasn't true."

He did acknowledge that there were a lot of reasons why things didn't work out for the Lakers this season.

