"I'm really excited, I miss playing with those two" - Klay Thompson can't wait to get on court with Steph Curry and Draymond Green

Klay Thompson misses his Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Thompson, who played his first NBA game after more than two years on 9 January 2022 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, has yet to play a full NBA game with both Curry and Green on the floor. While Thompson has played at least three games alongside Curry, Green was present for only seven seconds as a token gesture in Thompson's big return game against Cleveland.

Green is currently recovering from a calf injury that hasn't allowed him to play for the Dubs since January 6. Meanwhile, Steph Curry missed the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night because of soreness in his right hand. The Warriors lost the contest 99-119 in the absence of Curry and Green even as Klay Thompson put up 13 points in the 20-point defeat.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph appeared to tweak his right hand, but remains in the game Steph appeared to tweak his right hand, but remains in the game https://t.co/WjSN8EQTyY

Speaking about reuniting with his two All-Star teammates as soon as they recover from their injury woes, Klay Thompson told the media in his post-game comments:

"It's really exciting... I can't wait to step on the floor to be firing on all cylinders with both those two guys. It's going to make my job easier and I'm sure it will make their job a little bit easier. I'm really excited. I miss playing with those two. I think there will be a sense of normalcy when we're back out there together again."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors He’ll have to wait (at least) another two weeks, but Klay can’t wait to play with Steph and Draymond again He’ll have to wait (at least) another two weeks, but Klay can’t wait to play with Steph and Draymond again https://t.co/wu54xiOqlP

"I'm gonna keep shooting," says Klay Thompson

Since making his return to the Golden State Warriors, Thompson has found it difficult to regain his old shooting form. He went 5-of-14 from the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Overall, Thompson has gone 20-of-56 (35.7%) from the field and 10-of-28 (35.7%) from downtown in the four games he has played for the Warriors. For his career, Klay Thompson averages nearly 46% from the field and approximately 42% from the three-point line.

Commenting upon his sub-par shooting efficiency, Thompson told the media in the post-game interaction:

"It's a new challenge for me to play within these minutes and be as efficient as I can. It pales in comparison to what I went through the last two years. Although I'm not shooting the ball as well as I want to, I'm gonna keep shooting because this is what I am best at."

When asked how he felt about his shot, Thompson replied:

"It feels great."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors The plan is simple for Klay: Keep shooting The plan is simple for Klay: Keep shooting https://t.co/lnDAl04jb7

