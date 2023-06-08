“I'm not really focused on fans leaving”- Bam Adebayo says his only focus is the game as several Heat fans exit early in Game 3 of the NBA finals

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo wasn't too concerned about the team's fans leaving the arena early in the fourth quarter. Miami trailed 93-72 and tried to come back into the game with another run down the stretch. However, the Heat fans gave up early, despite the team proving time and again that they are capable of pulling off a win out of these situations.

Adebayo said he didn't focus much on what was happening off the court as the Heat were trying their best to get stops and string a run down the stretch. Here's what the All-Star big said after the game:

"I'm in the game so I'm not really focused on fans leaving. I'm really focused on can we get a stop, can we score and see if we can come back in this game."

It seemed an improbable task at hand for the Miami Heat, and some home crowd energy could've lifted their spirits. The Heat were able to trim that Nuggets' lead to 10 points with 1:32 left, despite the arena being half empty.

However, the Nuggets held off Miami's little turn down the stretch to secure a 109-94 win in a game they thoroughly dominated starting from the second quarter.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have a rough night as their counterparts make history

The Denver Nuggets superstars outplayed the Miami Heat's superstars in Game 3. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tallied 30-point triple-doubles each, while Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler scored 22 and 28 points, respectively.

Adebayo also had 17 rebounds. However, he shot only 7-of-22, while Butler took 24 attempts, making 11 of them, while also not contributing much on other fronts, tallying two rebounds and four assists.

Unlike Game 2, the Heat defense had no answers for the Nuggets' offense. Denver cut down on their perimeter shots and attacked the paint throughout the contest. They attempted 80 field goals, with only 18 coming from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets lived off Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's two-man game. They did an excellent job of getting Bam Adebayo out to the perimeter, leaving the paint area exposed. Denver capitalized on that by punishing their opponents on the board.

The Nuggets outrebounded Miami 58-33 and 14-7 on second-chance points. The Heat took the Nuggets' homecourt advantage away in Game 2 but have lost it again after dropping Game 3. They will hope to avoid a Game 4 loss as they would have to travel to Denver for Game 5 with a 3-1 deficit.

