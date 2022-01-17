“I’m really trying not to talk to them” - Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic takes a subtle dig at NBA referees

Denver Nuggets star and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, more often than not, has found himself on the receiving end of technical fouls and eventual ejections over the last few years.

However, the "Joker" seems to have found a way to keep his frustrations with no-calls from referees under check of late. That was evident during the Nuggets' 102-125 loss at home against the Utah Jazz in their previous game.

Denver made only eight trips to the foul line, while their opponents had 29 attempts during the contest. Nikola Jokic did not react as expected to the free-throw disparity during the game, but he did make sure to take a subtle dig at the referees during the post-game press conference. Here's what the 26-year-old said (via Mike Singer, The Denver Post):

“I didn’t talk to (the refs) at all. I’m really trying not to talk to them because I try to and then I get technical, ejected. So I don’t even try to talk to them anymore.”

Coach Michael Malone deployed Nikola Jokic in the Utah Jazz' paint to make the most of the damage. Jokic recorded only five of his field-goal attempts outside the paint area.

The Nuggets big received only three trips to the foul line, though, but due to his efficient night otherwise, he managed to bag a 25-point triple-double on 55.6% shooting overall.

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon feels the former is not being officiated the same way as everyone else

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon came out in defense of teammate Jokic, not having many calls going his way after the Nuggets' loss to the Jazz. Gordon made a bold claim, saying Jokic isn't being officiated like everybody else in the league, despite him getting fouled on almost every play. Here's what Gordon said (via Mike Singer):

“It’s crazy that Jok doesn’t get more free throws. Jok was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. That’s unbelievable. … The fact that Jok was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line is just not even right. He’s fouled every play. Obviously, the refs aren’t going to call it every play. They’re all over his arms, they’re all over his body, they’re grabbing him. He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else."

Jokic has never averaged more than six free throws per game during any season of his seven-year career thus far. That number is very low compared to the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have both averaged double that over the last few years and this season as well.

