"I'm remembering Bill Russell as a man that lived life to the fullest" - Kendrick Perkins speaks about Bill Russell's impact on the NBA, shares a story of him with Russell during his early days with Celtics

Bill Russell breathed his last on July 31st at the age of 88. He was a true legend that impacted the lives of many basketball players. The former Boston Celtics great won 11 NBA championships, becoming the most successful player in league history.

Along with winning 11 rings as a player, Russell also helped the Celtics to two championships as a coach. He had a confident personality that drew attention whenever he walked inside a room. Many players have shared their views on how Russell impacted their lives. Former NBA and Boston Celtics great Kendrick Perkins also shared his views on the big center while appearing on ESPN's show, "Get Up."

"I'm remembering Bill Russell as a man that lived life to the filled, right? You know a man that stepped into the room every single time and owned it, Greeny. One of the greatest winners, if not the greatest winners of all time. One of the greatest athletes of all time, one of the greatest defenders in the game of basketball," Perkins said.

Kendrick Perkins, like many, was a huge admirer of Russell's personality. The eleven-time champion liked to have a fun time. But when it was time to get serious, Russell never backed down.

He paved the way for a generation of talent to play the game of basketball. Russell was always around to encourage the talent making their way into the league. Speaking further about Bill Russell on the show, Kendrick Perkins said:

"When you talk about his ability to be able to be a shotblocker and a rim protector and keep the ball in play. But you know one thing about Bill Russell, Greeny? he never changed. He always was the same person every single time I saw him or got the opportunity to speak to him."

Bill Russell made the Celtics one of the most successful franchises in league history. He helped them get to their first NBA championship and also dominate the late 50s' and the 60s era. However, even after winning all the titles, Russell remained humble.

Kendrick Perkins shares his story with Bill Russell

Kendrick Perkins played center for the Boston Celtics just like Bill Russell. He wasn't able to help them to eleven championships. Perkins, however, did help the Celtics get to their first championship in 22 years in 2008.

The 37-year-old had a story to share about his interaction with the legend back in 2004, saying:

"It was a time when I first met Bill Russell in 2004 and he walked into the practice facility and I went up to him and I was like, 'Oh man, let me get one of these basketballs and go ask him for an autograph,' and I walked up to him and said, 'Mr. Russell, I'm Kendrick Perkins, I'm a huge fan, can I get my basketball signed?'

Perkins continued by sharing Russell's unexpected response:

And you know what, he said, "You know what, I'll give you my telephone number, but I'm not signing your basketball," and I was like," Well why," he was like, "Listen you're name, you're signature, that sh*t hold wait and carry value young fella, always remember that."

Perkins then recalls that he still wanted the signature because he idolized Russell so much, saying:

And I said," Well you're name carries more weight than mine okay, I need you to sign this basketball, we can exchange phone numbers later on down the line and I begged so much that eventually gave in"

No one can blame Kendrick Perkins for demanding an autograph from Bill Russell. Along with his work on the court, he also helped many outside it. His death is a loss to an entire community. But his legacy will forever be alive in the hearts of millions who follow the game.

