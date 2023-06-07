"I’m not retired"- Dwight Howard reveals desire to return to NBA and play for the Sacramento Kings

After spending the previous season playing basketball in Taiwan, it might have seemed like Dwight Howard's NBA career had reached its conclusion. However, in a recent interview with the Sacramento Observer, Howard revealed his willingness to return to the NBA and expressed his desire to join the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet, and I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title.”



"I'm not retired from the NBA just yet," Howard said. "I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set."

The Sacramento Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought last season, impressing with their resilience as they pushed the Golden State Warriors to a seven-game series in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Led by head coach Mike Brown, the Kings play an up-tempo style of basketball that relies on three-level scoring to keep defenses off balance. With a young core and the talented big man Domantas Sabonis, the Kings seem poised to continue their development into a formidable team in the West.

However, the Kings may not be in the market for a player like Dwight Howard. While every team can benefit from rebounding, Howard's age and limited effectiveness outside the restricted area make it unlikely for the fast-paced Kings to pursue him in free agency.

To his credit, Howard had a dominant season in Taiwan, averaging 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in 20 contests.

The NBA won't see 'another Dwight Howard'

According to former NBA point guard Jason Williams, who was speaking on a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast, the NBA isn't going to see another player like Dwight Howard.

"There's not too many guys that I've seen play better than Dwight Howard," Williams said. "What he brought to the table. What he did, man...you're not gonna see another Dwight Howard. Nah, you're not."

During his time with the Orlando Magic, Howard was a dominant force, relying on his strength and explosive athleticism. He posted impressive numbers of 18.4 points and 13 rebounds per game on 57.7% shooting in 620 regular-season games over his first eight years in the league.

Dwight Howard tried to recruit LeBron James to Taiwan

One of the more entertaining aspects of Dwight Howard's move to Taiwan is how he's publicly tried to recruit fellow NBA players to join him - most of which have been satire.

During a recent Instagram post, Howard can be heard extending an offer to LeBron James, noting how the legendary forward should consider the move should the Los Angeles Lakers not win a championship this year - which they didn't.

"We don't want you, Dillon Brooks," Howard said. "We saw what you did when you poked the bear, boy. The bear came back and ate your a-- boy. LeGM. LeBron. Lakers, if y'all you lose LeBron, you better bring your LeBring your butt over to Taiwan."

Regardless of whether Howard ultimately returns to the NBA or not, his active presence on social media has provided fans with an enjoyable experience, making it a win for basketball enthusiasts.

