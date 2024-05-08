"I’m right back on they a*s": Jimmy Butler shuts down trade chatter with heartfelt confession amid $113m deal uncertainty

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has recently found his name in the rumor mill after the Heat were eliminated from the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. After suffering an MCL injury in the team's play-in game, Butler was forced to miss the Heat's first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Now, with Butler seeking a big $113 extension, things are up in the air.

As he recently indicated, had he been playing, things would have played out differently in the Miami-Boston series. These comments didn't sit well with Heat President Pat Riley, who indicated on Monday while speaking to media members that players who aren't playing should keep their mouths shut.

The comments have come at the same time as various other reports indicating that Butler could be on the outs in Miami. While nothing is certain, and coach Erik Spoelstra has shown no indication that he wants the Heat to part ways with Butler, the reports sparked quite a bit of discussion among fans.

Amid the talk, Butler recently indicated in an interview with GQ that he has no plans of turning his back on Miami, and wants to bring a title to the South Beach.

“I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me. They’ve wanted me to bring them something they haven’t done since LeBron, D-Wade and C-Bosh.

"And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I’m right back on they ass and everybody know it.”

Looking at the Jimmy Butler era in Miami in recent years, and what the future may bring

Jimmy Butler has been with the Miami Heat since the 2019-20 season. After parting ways with the Timberwolves for the 2018-19 season and spending half a year in Philly, Jimmy Butler landed with the Heat.

The pairing was seen as a no-brainer among fans with Butler embodying the Heat Culture with his gritty play and underdog mentality. His first season with the team, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they played the LA Lakers in the bubble championship.

The following season, the team wound up getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, however the 2021-22 season they were right back in the Conference Finals. While they came up short, last season the team did the unthinkable and went on a postseason run from the play-in games to the finals.

After this year's first-round exit due to Butler's injury, things remain up in the air regarding the Miami Heat. The team is looking to cut spending, which has raised questions about Jimmy Butler potentially getting a max deal, however, without Butler, the team is without its identity.

While it's clear that Butler wants to remain in Miami, the question is whether he and the team can reach an agreement before his contract expires. At the same time, with a number of high-profile players nearing the end of their contracts in the next two seasons the team could look to shake things up in a big way.