  "I'm right pretty often": Cocky Draymond Green flaunts his confidence as he hits out at fan over bullish Warriors statement 

"I’m right pretty often": Cocky Draymond Green flaunts his confidence as he hits out at fan over bullish Warriors statement 

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 12:13 GMT
Cocky Draymond Green flaunts his confidence while replying to a fan
Draymond Green flaunts his confidence while replying to a fan (Credits: Getty)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is high on confidence as the team prepares to kick off the preseason against the LA Lakers on Oct. 5. On Saturday, Jimmy Butler shared videos and images of his workouts from this offseason.

In one of the clips shared by Butler, Draymond Green can be heard saying that he’s right where he wants to be, before announcing that the Warriors will win the championship next season.

“Right where I need to be baby. And we're getting that b**** this year!” Green said.

Butler doubled down on Green’s statement and shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:

“Whatever @money23green said on the last slide.”
Instagram account House of Highlights highlighted this interaction, drawing a comment from a fan who called out Butler and Green for making the same statement in previous seasons.

“They both say this literally every year,” the fan wrote.

Draymond Green’s reply to the fan exuded confidence as he defended himself, saying that he’s right to make such statements.

“Which mean I’m right pretty often,” wrote Green.
Draymond Green&rsquo;s reply to a fan on Instagram
Draymond Green’s reply to a fan on Instagram

Green’s reply has some truth to it. Together with Stephen Curry, he has led the Warriors to six NBA Finals appearances since 2015, winning four championships. The team also looked good in last year’s playoffs before losing Curry to a hamstring strain in the Western Conference semifinals.

"It's a feeling I've never felt again": Draymond Green on his favorite basketball memory

Having won at every stage of his basketball career, starting from high school, Green's memories with basketball are littered with countless triumphs. However, winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 remains his favorite memory of the sport, as Green told the New York Times in 2023.

"2015. Winning our first championship in Cleveland," Green said. "Because it was a feeling I had never felt before, and it's a feeling I've never felt again. I don't know how to describe it."

Green also recalled that while he went on to win three more championships, he never experienced the euphoric high from his first title run. Still, Green is adamant about winning another title with Golden State, as he continues to prepare for a run in the 2025-26 season.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Edited by Sameer Khan
