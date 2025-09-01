"I’m right pretty often": Cocky Draymond Green flaunts his confidence as he hits out at fan over bullish Warriors statement 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is high on confidence as the team prepares to kick off the preseason against the LA Lakers on Oct. 5. On Saturday, Jimmy Butler shared videos and images of his workouts from this offseason.In one of the clips shared by Butler, Draymond Green can be heard saying that he’s right where he wants to be, before announcing that the Warriors will win the championship next season.“Right where I need to be baby. And we're getting that b**** this year!” Green said.Butler doubled down on Green’s statement and shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:“Whatever @money23green said on the last slide.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInstagram account House of Highlights highlighted this interaction, drawing a comment from a fan who called out Butler and Green for making the same statement in previous seasons.“They both say this literally every year,” the fan wrote.Draymond Green’s reply to the fan exuded confidence as he defended himself, saying that he’s right to make such statements.“Which mean I’m right pretty often,” wrote Green.Draymond Green’s reply to a fan on InstagramGreen’s reply has some truth to it. Together with Stephen Curry, he has led the Warriors to six NBA Finals appearances since 2015, winning four championships. The team also looked good in last year’s playoffs before losing Curry to a hamstring strain in the Western Conference semifinals.&quot;It's a feeling I've never felt again&quot;: Draymond Green on his favorite basketball memoryHaving won at every stage of his basketball career, starting from high school, Green's memories with basketball are littered with countless triumphs. However, winning his first championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 remains his favorite memory of the sport, as Green told the New York Times in 2023.&quot;2015. Winning our first championship in Cleveland,&quot; Green said. &quot;Because it was a feeling I had never felt before, and it's a feeling I've never felt again. I don't know how to describe it.&quot;Green also recalled that while he went on to win three more championships, he never experienced the euphoric high from his first title run. Still, Green is adamant about winning another title with Golden State, as he continues to prepare for a run in the 2025-26 season.