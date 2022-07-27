"I'm not saying there's a mental health issue, but your mentality impacts your play" - Nick Wright asserts Boston Celtics have to find a way to facilitate a trade for Kevin Durant

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright believes the Boston Celtics have put themselves in a position where they need to do whatever they can to trade for Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly rejected their initial offer packaged around Jaylen Brown and countered with more demands, including Marcus Smart.

Wright believes Brown will not perform at his best next season because he is unhappy with the team for including him in trade talks. On "First Things First," he said:

"I believe this is one of the first smart things the Brooklyn Nets have done in years, certainly in months, which is (to) put this out there. Because it has made it to where the Celtics now feel an urgency to up their offer to give them potentially Jaylen plus Marcus plus maybe a guy like Peyton Pritchard, some draft picks, whatever they need."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "This is one of the first smart things the Nets have done in years — put the Jaylen Brown offer out there. ... The Celtics HAVE to find a way to make this trade for Kevin Durant." @getnickwright explains: "This is one of the first smart things the Nets have done in years — put the Jaylen Brown offer out there. ... The Celtics HAVE to find a way to make this trade for Kevin Durant."— @getnickwright explains: https://t.co/9zXPH25H7Z

Brown was clearly annoyed after hearing his name in trade rumors. He was the Celtics' leading scorer in the NBA Finals, and he expected to be in the "untouchable" category. Brown is usually on the trade block and never Jayson Tatum, who is considered to be the franchise cornerstone.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jaylen Brown took to Twitter after being named in trade rumors this morning Jaylen Brown took to Twitter after being named in trade rumors this morning 👀 https://t.co/Cjhszfo9Jd

Nick Wright believes the Boston Celtics will not get the best version of Jaylen Brown next season

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics after the 2022 NBA Finals

Nick Wright drew comparisons to how Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton didn't perform up to expectations after Phoenix refused to extend his contract. The Suns had also made the NBA Finals that summer and couldn't defend their West title because Ayton came up short. Wright believes the same will happen to Brown in Boston. He said:

"I don't think you are going to get the best version of Jaylen Brown. I don't. And not because he'll dog it. … I'm not saying there's a mental health issue, but your mentality impacts your play. Don't you think Deandre Ayton was impacted by the fact that the Phoenix Suns made it clear, 'Yeah, we like it, but we don't love you'? I think he was."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Skip Bayless on what Lil Wayne allegedly overheard during heated Game 7 exchange between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton. "You fricking quit on us."Skip Bayless on what Lil Wayne allegedly overheard during heated Game 7 exchange between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton. bit.ly/3sFDCA2 "You fricking quit on us."Skip Bayless on what Lil Wayne allegedly overheard during heated Game 7 exchange between Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton. bit.ly/3sFDCA2

Wright said the Celtics need to finalize this trade with the Nets as soon as they can because the rumor and lack of trust has impacted Brown. He said:

"So, could that impact another player? I do not think Deandre Ayton had the year this year that people thought he was going to have, coming off the Finals trip. And he certainly didn't have the end of the year that people thought he would have, coming off the Finals trip, so I think it impacts guys, and I think now the Celtics have to find a way to make this trade."

