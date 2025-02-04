“I’m scared”: Wolves’ $244,623,120 superstar expresses concern after stunning Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

The Luka Doncic trade continues to be the hottest topic in sports right now. On Monday, the blockbuster deal drew a hilarious reaction from Anthony Edwards. In classic Edwards fashion, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard jokingly asked his GM to keep him in the loop about any potential trade involving him.

“I’m scared. Tim (Connelly). Ayy, if you gonna trade me, let me know, dawg. When Luka got traded, everybody’s able to get traded at that point,” he said.

Ant-Man, currently on a five-year, $244,623,120 contract with the Timberwolves, was stunned that the Dallas Mavericks let go of one of the league’s elite scorers. Like many others, he also expressed his shock with the front office’s decision to trade away the 25-year-old star after he had just led them to the NBA Finals.

“At 25, they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA & he didn’t know about it. There’s a lot more digging somebody gotta do to find out why he got traded, because you don’t trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. I feel bad for Luka,” Edwards said.

It's understandable why Edwards feels this way. Luka Doncic is currently among the top three players in the league and has the potential to become the NBA's face in a few years. If a player of his caliber can be traded overnight without any prior notice, it's only natural for others to worry about their job security.

Kevin Durant believes anybody can be traded after the Luka Doncic deal

The recent Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers trade has sparked conversations around the league about the unpredictability of acquiring superstars. Kevin Durant believes the move serves as a reminder that no player is truly untouchable. Speaking to the press after the 127-108 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Durant said:

“NBA is a wild place, man. If he (Luka Doncic) can get traded, then anybody's up for grabs.”

Devin Booker echoed a similar sentiment as his teammate, acknowledging the harsh business side of the league.

"Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. You can't predict it. It's a business, they're always having conversations about you, so don't think you're safe (because) you're not."

Following the trade, attention has now turned to the Miami Heat. Pat Riley and Co. may look to pull off a similar move with hopes of acquiring a superstar by parting ways with Jimmy Butler.

