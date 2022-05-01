"I’m seeing what Klay is doing; I’m seeing what Steph is doing" - Jordan Poole opens up on his development and learning from the best

The Golden State Warriors' rising young star Jordan Poole has revealed that watching and learning from veterans Steph Curry and Klay Thompson has been key to his development.

Poole had to work his way through the G-League to get to where he is right now. Instead of being fazed by the idea of pairing up with all-time great players like Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green, the 22-year-old used their presence to develop his game.

Here's what Poole told The Athletic's Sam Amick regarding his progress:

"I mean, to counter it, I look at it like, I’m seeing what works for these guys at the highest level. I’m seeing it every day. I’m seeing what Klay is doing. I’m seeing what Steph is doing."

"Like, how they work out, when they work out, how long they work out, who they work out with, what they do in their workouts, right? It works, so it shouldn’t even be that complicated."

He continued:

"Why would you want to try to do anything else? Obviously, you want to have your own uniqueness to your game, right? You want to have your own type of style, but the formula is kind of right there. And if you really want it, just follow the study guide."

Jordan Poole has averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game this season and is shooting 44/36/92 splits. He helped the Warriors stay afloat in the absence of Thompson (at the start of the year) and Curry (towards the end of the regular season).

Poole has also emerged as the viable third option that the Dubs have been looking for during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Jordan Poole's emergence as the X factor for Golden State Warriors could help them make the NBA Finals

Jordan Poole had an explosive start to his debut playoffs campaign this year. In his first five games against the Denver Nuggets, he has averaged 21.2 points on 54/48/84 shooting splits.

Poole was key in allowing Steph Curry to ease his way back into the starting lineup following the latter's month-long injury layoff before the playoffs started.

Poole cemented his place in the Golden State Warriors' new 'death lineup' alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors have been unplayable when the three guards, along with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, are on the floor.

The spacing on offense, combined with Green and Wiggins' defensive prowess, gives Steve Kerr the perfect balance to work with.

If Jordan Poole can continue to produce the goods at an efficient rate, the Warriors will have a golden opportunity to return to the NBA Finals for the first time in three seasons.

The Golden State Warriors will face a strong defensive team in the Memphis Grizzlies next. If they win that series, they will square off against the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks, who are also two defensive powerhouses.

Poole's scoring and ability to create opportunities will help the Dubs tackle these teams moving forward.

