“I'm not seeing the Lakers as a legit contender” – Former NBA champion believes LA Lakers are not a title contender, says LeBron James is older and they are deprived of a role player to carry AD and the team

The LA Lakers had a horrendous 2021-22 season and will be looking to bounce back in 2022-23. However, former champion Paul Pierce does not see them as contenders and believes the reliance on LeBron James and Anthony Davis will not be enough.

Since winning the 2020 championship, the Lakers have struggled to assert themselves in the league. In 2021, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

Their struggles could be attributed to injuries, as James and Davis have endured rough spells in the past two seasons. Last year, they brought in Russell Westbrook to help with the load, but it was a failed experiment as the Lakers missed the playoffs.

The Lakers are still confident in Davis' abilities and are once again relying on him to lead the line. Given their offseason moves, Pierce does not think the Lakers are title contenders.

On "KG Certified," he highlighted James' age and the fact that they do not have enough supporting cast:

(From 15:58)

"I'm not seeing the Lakers as a legit contender. For one, LeBron is a year older. Yeah, he averaged 30, but how much longer can he do that?

"And now you're gonna put the pressure on him at the age of 37-38 to go out there and help carry AD? Who can't stay healthy. But then who the other moving piece is? Who are your role players?"

The Lakers have brought in a lot of young talent to help their cause. The Patrick Beverly acquisition is also noteworthy because of what he brings to the defensive end of the floor.

The LA Lakers are looking for championship No. 18

(L-R) Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Quinn Cook, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the LA Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony.

It was a rough past decade for the LA Lakers as they have struggled to make an impact in the playoffs. However, LeBron James' addition in 2018 brought a ray of hope.

Two years after James joined the Lakers, he led them to championship No. 17. They are now tied with their Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics. However, No. 18 has been elusive.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” “This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!” https://t.co/LVmDZ3BB6s

The Celtics had an opportunity to go ahead in the race last season as they reached the NBA Finals. Sadly, they lost the series to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Both teams have an equal opportunity to contend for the 2023 title. But the Celtics are favorites following last year's performance. They have also gotten better with the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon.

The LA Lakers still arguably have the greatest player in league history, but age is not on James' side. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old has shown that he can still deliver after averaging 30.3 points last season.

