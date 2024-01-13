“I’m not too sentimental”: Rockets' Ime Udoka downplays emotions ahead of Boston homecoming

Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets are heading to Boston for a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup with the Boston Celtics. The game will see Ime Udoka make his return to Bean Town after the coach and the franchise parted ways under controversial circumstances. While traditionally, players and returning coaches are honored with a video, that may not be the case.

Given how things ended between Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics, many have wondered whether the Celtics will honor him with a tribute video or not. While it would be understandable for Udoka to be anxious about the return and the reception he'll receive, he isn't sweating it.

Speaking with media members ahead of Saturday's clash with the Celtics, Udoka was asked about his return to Boston. According to Sean Grande, Udoka responded:

“Overall I’d say I’m not too sentimental a person, so I’m not too worried about it.”

As some fans were quick to point out in the comments, the situation may not be a big deal for Udoka, but it is for others. The coach was accused of allegedly making unwanted advances toward a female Celtics staff member, with conflicting reports emerging on whether the relationship they had was consensual.

Looking back at Ime Udoka's dismissal from Celtics coaching job

When the allegations emerged, it sounded as though Udoka had been involved in a consensual relationship with a female staff member. The team deemed that the relationship was improper and suspended Udoka for the entirety of the 2022–23 season.

Despite that, reports then began to indicate that the relationship may not have been as consensual as initially reported. NBA veteran Richard Jefferson took to social media, implying there was more going on behind the scenes.

As he questioned, if the relationship was consensual, then why did the Celtics take such a harsh stance in suspending him for an entire season?

The following day, Celtics Governor/CEO Wyc Grousbeck and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens spoke with media members about the situation.

At the time, Grousbeck indicated that it wasn't just one incident that landed Ime Udoka in hot water; it was multiple, and as a result, Udoka accepted the sanction.

“I personally feel that this [suspension] is well warranted and appropriate, backed by substantial research and evidence and facts ... There were a couple of violations, at least,” Grousbeck said.

Given all of that, the Boston Celtics may not honor Udoka with a tribute video when he and the Rockets compete at the TD Garden on Saturday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, with AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and NBC Sports Boston broadcasting the game.