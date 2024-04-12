"I'm not sexually abusive" - Ben McLemore breaks silence on facing prison time for rape charges

Ben McLemore, a former NBA player now playing in Spain, grabbed headlines on Tuesday after he was arrested at the Portland airport. The former Portland Trai Blazers guard was picked up by authorities behind an outstanding felony warrant. McLemore has been accused of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful penetration and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Per a statement released by the Lake Oswego Police Department, McLemore assaulted the woman on October 3, 2021. The woman promptly reported that she was raped, identified and accused McLemore of the crime. Detectives investigated and asked her to connect with a Victim’s Advocate.

Ben McLemore finally responded to the allegations and released his statement:

“I am not accused of using physical force to rape someone. Rather, I am accused of engaging in sexual activity with someone who now claims she did not consent.

“I did not rape this woman. I am not sexually abusive. I have never pursued a sexual relationship when I understood the woman was not interested in me and acting willingly.”

Back in February, a Clackamas County jury listened to the merits of the case, which included the accuser’s testimony. Ben McLemore was indicted and an arrest warrant for the said charges was also released.

The former LA Lakers guard insisted that he and his legal team gave the police their full cooperation. McLemore even pushed to appear and testify in the grand jury “but was refused the opportunity.”

Ben McLemore came into the NBA as the seventh overall pick by the Sacramento Kings. He played for four other teams before he retired following the 2021-22 season.

Ben McLemore was aware of the charges and confident of clearing his name

Ben McLemore was not surprised when he was apprehended at the airport in Portland on Tuesday. McLemore’s attorneys had already told him of the charges while he was still in Spain. Based on his statement, he and his team had prepared to go back to the US to face the accusations.

Additionally, they didn’t just make the travel plans for McLemore. They claimed that the police had an idea where he was as his itinerary was shared to the authorities.

Ben McLemore concluded his statement emphatically:

“The truth will come to light. I am confident we will prevail and my name will be cleared.”