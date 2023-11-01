“I’m shocked, but I’m here" - Clippers' 2021 playoffs hero shares "dope" reaction following James Harden trade

After months of rumors detailing the situation, the LA Clippers were finally able to do a trade for James Harden. During a recent interview, one of the team's key role players shared his thoughts on another All-Star entering the mix.

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Trerance Mann was asked about the Clippers pulling off a trade for James Harden. Along with being excited, he was shocked to see it happen. This emotion might also have to do with the fact that Mann's name was constantly brought up in rumors in the weeks leading up to the trade.

“I’m shocked, but I’m here. It’s dope,” Mann told Sportskeeda ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. “I was just shocked. Everybody has been talking about it. But I didn’t know it was going to happen, right then and there.”

Now that the trade drama is over, the versatile guard can put all his focus into this season. Mann has yet to make his regular season debut as an ankle injury has kept him on the sidelines.

Terance Mann could have key role for LA Clippers following James Harden trade

With James Harden on the LA Clippers now, they have become a clear favorite to contend for the NBA title. Most will focus on their abundance of star power now, but a player like Terance Mann could be a key factor for them going forward.

It's unclear what the Clippers plan to do yet, but changes may need to be done to their starting lineup. Harden and Russell Westbrook are both ball-dominant guards that don't make much sense together in big stretch. That said, Ty Lue could opt to move Westbrook to bench and put someone else next to Harden in the backcourt.

If Lue does go that route, Mann is a top candidate to be promoted to the starting lineup. He is a strong perimeter defender along with being efficient from beyond the arc. Since he doesn't command a lot of touches, he is an ideal fit alongside Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup.

Over the years, Mann has proven how useful he can be on both ends of the floor. Playing alonside a playmaker like Harden could do wonders as well. They could partner in the pick-and-roll, and he can be a reliable kick-out option.

With this being a contract year for Mann, he has a great opportunity to show his value playing next to this group of stars.