"I’m sick of it" - Kevin Durant fires back at a fan for disparaging his NFL betting promo

Kevin Durant was recently featured in a promotional advertisement for a sports betting platform known as FanDuel. Durant was on the cover of the FanDuel's NFL betting. While it isn't the first time an athlete promoted a sports betting platform, one fan was flabbergasted by the idea of KD supporting betting.

The fan pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, that Durant had a history of telling people to stop gambling. The fan also noted the irony of KD becoming a promoter of sports betting.

In frustration with the situation, Kevin Durant couldn't help but respond to the fan:

"No, I tell you to stop complaining about this life that you have committed to. When you lose, there’s finger pointing. When you win, there’s gloating about how smart you are about seeing the future. No gratitude to the service workers like myself. I’m sick of it"

When will Kevin Durant make his return?

Kevin Durant has missed five games so far since acquiring a left calf injury against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8. Sources reported that Durant will be out for at least a couple of weeks. However, there's a chance that he could sit out for a longer period.

If everything goes well during his recovery, Durant's earliest return to the lineup could be against the LA Lakers on November 26. His probable return timing would align with the group-stage matchup for the Emirate NBA Cup. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as to when KD will come back.

Prior to his injury, Kevin Durant helped the Phoenix Suns notch the top spot in the Western Conference with an 8-1 record. Unfortunately for Phoenix, the team fumbled the moment Durant sat out and is currently holding a 9-5 record, placing fifth in the conference.

Durant's presence for the Suns is undoubtedly impactful. Before straining his left calf, KD was averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Losing a prominent figure such as himself is a huge blow to Phoenix.

To make things worse, Bradley Beal is also out of the lineup due to a left calf strain he suffered after their game against the Utah Jazz last Tuesday and will be indefinitely absent.

With two of their stars out of the equation, Devin Booker needs to figure out how he can put the Phoenix Suns on his back while he waits for his co-stars to make their return.

