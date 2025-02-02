  • home icon
  • "I'm sick rn": Dejected Patrick Mahomes reacts to shell-shocking Luka Doncic Lakers move

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:07 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
NFL champion Patrick Mahomes was one of the major names reacting to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster trade that continues to break the internet. The Kansas City Chiefs star took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings on the unexpected and league-altering trade.

Mahomes had a simple yet shocked take.

"I'm sick rn"

The trade sees Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick to the Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in a three-team deal that also includes the Utah Jazz. As for Mahomes, he joins the list of stars with their jaws hitting the floor.

