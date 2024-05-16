“I’m sick of yall sometimes”: Donovan Mitchell calls out media for spreading misinformation

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been in the rumor mill in the wake of the Cleveland Cavalier's semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics. With reports indicating that Mitchell and the Cavaliers could wind up parting ways, a number of rumors have been circulating regarding the young star. From the sounds of things, not all of them are true.

On Thursday, a report from Bleacher Report indicated that Mitchell had grown frustrated with the lack of maturity among some of the Cavaliers' players. Immediately, it sparked widespread discussions regarding his fit with the team given the reports that if Mitchell stays in Cleveland, Darius Garland could be out.

According to Donovan Mitchell himself, not only is the rumor false, but he's beginning to grow sick of the misinformation being attached to his name. In a post on social media he fired back at Bleacher Report, and media members who have been spreading misinformation over the past few weeks, writing:

"Yeah aight I’m sick of yall sometimes!"

