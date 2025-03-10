"I'm single y'all": LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris sets the record straight on her relationship status after viral NBA outing

Just as his music career started to take off, LiAngelo Ball had a very public fallout with his now ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris. Following a recent appearance at an NBA game, the former "Love and Hip Hop" star set the record straight on her relationship.

Ad

On Saturday night, Mudarris was seen courtside with sports betting expert Mazi. This initially sparked dating rumors, with things eventually escalating even more. A woman claiming to be dating Mazi came out and stated that he was cheating on her with Mudarris.

As speculation continues to swirl online, Mudarris took to Instagram to set the record straight. She was found in the comment section of a viral post stating that she is single. Mudarris followed it up by saying that nothing is going on with her and Mazi and that she was just out trying to enjoy herself.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nikki Mudarris reply

Nikki Mudarris follow-up comment

Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball were together for over three years, but have since split up. The two have a pair of children together, a one-year-old son and a newborn daughter.

Ad

Mudarris popping up at a Bulls game is interesting for a variety of reasons. Along with being there with another man, it was to see the team that LiAngelo's brother Lonzo Ball plays for.

Nikki Mudarris makes stance clear about getting back together with LiAngelo Ball

After being together for so long and just recently having another child together, many have speculated on LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris reuniting. However, based on some of her recent comments, that doesn't look like it will be happening anytime soon.

Ad

Last week, Mudarris posted a series of photos on Instagram of her sporting an all-red tracksuit. It quickly started doing numbers, racking up over 30,000 likes. There was also a sea of comments, some mentioning the G-leaguer turned rapper.

In a bit of a jab toward Mudarris, one person commented saying that LiAngelo Ball doesn't want her anymore. She ended up replying, letting the world know that it's the other way around.

Ad

Ad

"I don't want him let's clarify," Mudarris wrote.

Nikki Murdarris reply

There are numerous reasons why the two are no longer together, the biggest factor being her allegations that he got another woman pregnant. Since their split, LiAngelo is already in a new relationship with a woman named Rashida Nicole.

Three years removed from his last attempt at trying to reach the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo has managed to pave a lane for himself in the music world. His song "Tweakers" was among the first viral hits of 2025. Since then, he's released a new hit titled "Can You Please" with female rapper GloRilla.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback