"I'm a Sneakerhead": Angel Reese hints at potential Jordan deal in new Instagram story

Reigning NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese has potentially hinted that her next NIL deal could be with the Jordan Brand. Reese is one of the most prominent prospects in the NCAA women's division. She has 17 deals currently, the most for any college player.

The LSU prospect took to Instagram recently when she reposted a story that mocked Kevin Durant for his fashion sense, which said:

"Jordans do not go with every outfit put some heels on kevin durant"

Reese captioned her story:

"and won't... I'm a SNEAKERHEAD"

LSU star Angel Reese's Instagram Story

UCLA's Kiki Rice was the first college athlete to sign with the Jordan Brand in October 2022. Looking at Angel Reese's rise and popularity in college basketball circles, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the NCAA champion join Rice as Jordan Brand's second NIL athlete.

Reese had a memorable 2023 season. Along with winning March Madness and the Most Outstanding Player, she was Unanimous First-Team All-American, First-Team All-SEC, First-Team All-Big Ten and SEC All-Defensive Team Member.

Here college basketball success followed up with a call-up to the USA Women's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster. It would only be fitting if Reese ends up signing a deal with the Jordan Brand after such a successful run.

Angel Reese aims to succeed in the world of business too

Angel Reese is destined for greatness on the court. However, the 21-year-old is also aiming to thrive in the business world. Reese wasted no time in hiking her sponsorship deal prices after winning the NCAA tournament as the best player on the winning team.

Her on-court antics also gained her tremendous popularity, something that matters for sponsors, helping them market their athletes. Reese has reportedly earned NIL deals worth $1.3 million. Her current deals include brands such as Wingstop, McDonald's, Raising Cane's, Amazon, Bose, Xfinity, Outback Steakhouse and more.

Reese hinted at her desire to succeed in the business world when she claimed she was in no rush to make it to the WNBA. Her reason was as simple as it could be when Reese stated that she preferred staying in college longer as she was already earning more than some players in the league.

Angel Reese isn’t rushing the jump from LSU to the WNBA



Subscribe for the full → youtu.be/_r_Z8-FgO5A “The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.” 🤯Angel Reese isn’t rushing the jump from LSU to the WNBASubscribe for the full #PaperRoute convo “The money I’m making is more than some of the people that are in the league that might be top players.” 🤯💰Angel Reese isn’t rushing the jump from LSU to the WNBA 🏀Subscribe for the full #PaperRoute convo 📰 → youtu.be/_r_Z8-FgO5A https://t.co/UoZR5ado1P

Considering how she's handled her business thus far, it won't be surprising to see Reese make the most of being in the WNBA and finding deals that could make great profits for her off the court.

