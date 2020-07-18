"I'm so sorry," LeBron James apologizes to the late Breonna Taylor

LeBron James is one of the most active athletes in the world when it comes to social causes. He has used his influence as the face of the NBA to throw light on several important matters. On Friday, LeBron James conveyed a short but powerful message on Twitter.

Protests continue in the town of Louisville, Kentucky where Breonna Taylor was shot dead inside her own home. Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was on the receiving end of gunfire by officers of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD). Dressed in plain clothes, three LMPD officers broke into Taylor's apartment on 13th March 2020 to execute a no-knock search warrant.

LeBron James voices support for Black Lives Matter

The last couple of months have been critical for the United States of America as citizens have swamped the streets to protest against the social injustice doled out to people of color.

The Black Lives Matter movement sparked to life after the death of George Floyd but brought to life many cases of police brutality. LeBron James is one NBA player who hasn't held back his opinions on the unraveling situation in the country. He has made many posts in support of public initiatives.

The easiest way to keep us from changing anything is to keep us from voting. As athletes, we stand on the shoulders of giants. We must continue their fight on behalf our community. @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VXqJBgtO2n — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

While protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor continue, LeBron James has put the spotlight on the issue yet again. It's been four months since the tragic incident took place and the investigation is yet to run its course, much to the agitation of everyone.

One major thing to come out of the protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor is the 'Say Her Name' movement, aimed at highlighting the racial profiling faced by black women in America. We are likely to see several NBA players wear this slogan on the back of their jerseys once the season resumes in Orlando.

NBA players demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Jerami Grant is one of the many NBA players demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

LeBron James is not the only player who has come forward in support of Breonna Taylor. Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell had joined the protests in Breonna Taylor's hometown of Louisville back in June this year.

Denver Nuggets wing Jerami Grant took an innovative approach to publicize the delay in the investigations regarding the killing of Breonna Taylor.

During his media call on Wednesday, Grant talked about Breonna Taylor at the end of every answer in a move that was much appreciated.

