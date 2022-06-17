"I'm sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season!" - Kendrick Perkins minces no words as Golden State wins the NBA Finals 4-2 against Boston Celtics after a stellar Game 6 showing

Kendrick Perkins came out and apologized to the Golden State Warriors' Big 3 for all the disrespect directed at them this season. The team from the Bay Area put on a clinical performance to grab a 103-90 win on the night. This helped them secure their seventh championship in franchise history.

Right from the very onset, the Golden State Warriors looked on top of their game. Coming into the series, Perkins had his former team, the Boston Celtics, as the pick to win it all. However, the young team failed to get beyond the line and lost 4-2 to the experienced Warriors side. Post the stellar win for the Dubs, Perkins sent out a tweet which read:

"Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!"

The Boston Celtics came into the series after defeating teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Many believed their resolute defense would get the job done in the Finals. However, the Warriors proved to be too good to be beaten.

The Dubs were down 2-1 in the series, but having been on the biggest stage many times before, Steph Curry led the way from the front. He put the team on his back and led the offense to go all guns blazing for the remainder of the series. The 34-year-old was announced as the Finals MVP, which ended his long wait for the prestigious trophy.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Steph Curry's updated resume



4 x NBA Champion

2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)

1 x Finals MVP

8 x All-NBA

2 x Scoring Champ

50-40-90 Club

NBA75 Team

All-Time 3PT Leader

Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)

1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT



Golden State had been out of the playoffs for two years in a row. They had a lot of injury problems, but keeping all of that behind them, the team rose through adversity. They now have seven NBA championships, which is fewer than only two iconic teams, the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers.

Steph Curry leads the way for a fantastic win for the Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors knew they were going to come into a hostile environment for Game 6. However, the Dubs had been on this stage for a long time and looked set to match up against all the Celtics. Boston started the first quarter well, but as things progressed, the Golden State Warriors took control of the game.

NBA @NBA



They went on a 21-0 run toward the end of the first and into the start of the second quarter. This was the best for any team in the NBA Finals in the last 50 years. From that point on, they just kept going strong. Draymond Green had a vintage game where he scored 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. He was also elite on the defensive end, making it very difficult for the Celtics' offense.

Steph Curry also had a massive game, scoring 34 points, along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Another player who had a huge impact on the Game 6 win was Andrew Wiggins. Playing the first Finals of his career, the 27-year-old was stunning. He scored 18 points while also grabbing six rebounds and six assists.

The All-Star was a defensive maverick who put clamps on Jayson Tatum. The Celtics tried their level best to bounce back in the fourth, but the Warriors were more than determined to get the job done. Steph Curry became emotional after securing his fourth championship, indicating how much this run, in particular, meant to him.

