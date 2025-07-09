The LA Lakers finally found their big man. Deandre Ayton got his official introduction as a member of the Purple & Gold, and, judging by the current picture, the team's biggest offseason acquisition — no pun intended.

Ad

Ayton will get to play in a playoff-caliber team again after a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. More than that, he'll get to team up with a fellow star from the 2018 NBA draft, Luka Doncic.

When asked about that, the former No. 1 pick revealed that Doncic already reached out to him, and he's excited about how they can coexist on the court next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I definitely got a text from Luka," Ayton said. "I'm speechless, to be honest. Knowing that Luka is the one-time, generational player that he is, I know the type of player I am, and I know the type of things we can do on the floor together."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic and Ayton weren't only taken two picks apart from one another, but they also share the same agent, so the connection and the relationship have always been there.

The Lakers were in desperate need of a big man after failing to acquire Mark Williams at last season's trade deadline, and Ayton will give them the interior presence and size they need, although he'll have to take a big leap on the defensive end of the floor.

Ad

Deandre Ayton says Luka Doncic is 'super ripped'

Of the many interesting things Deandre Ayton said in his introductory press conference and subsequent interviews, Lakers fans might focus solely on what he said about Luka Doncic.

While he hasn't gotten a chance to speak to him in person or see him during the offseason, Ayton said that he's getting encouraging offseason reports, going as far as to say that he's "super ripped."

Ad

"Luka is a once-in-a-generation player and I’m happy to be his teammate," Ayton said. "Hearing about the kind of shape he’s been in, he’s super ripped and I’m finally glad to be on his side."

Expand Tweet

Doncic's shape, conditioning and work ethic have been a huge talking point since he entered the NBA. And while there's still a long time before the start of next season, having him commit to his workouts is a huge boost for the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More