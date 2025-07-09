The LA Lakers finally found their big man. Deandre Ayton got his official introduction as a member of the Purple & Gold, and, judging by the current picture, the team's biggest offseason acquisition — no pun intended.
Ayton will get to play in a playoff-caliber team again after a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. More than that, he'll get to team up with a fellow star from the 2018 NBA draft, Luka Doncic.
When asked about that, the former No. 1 pick revealed that Doncic already reached out to him, and he's excited about how they can coexist on the court next season.
"I definitely got a text from Luka," Ayton said. "I'm speechless, to be honest. Knowing that Luka is the one-time, generational player that he is, I know the type of player I am, and I know the type of things we can do on the floor together."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Doncic and Ayton weren't only taken two picks apart from one another, but they also share the same agent, so the connection and the relationship have always been there.
The Lakers were in desperate need of a big man after failing to acquire Mark Williams at last season's trade deadline, and Ayton will give them the interior presence and size they need, although he'll have to take a big leap on the defensive end of the floor.
Deandre Ayton says Luka Doncic is 'super ripped'
Of the many interesting things Deandre Ayton said in his introductory press conference and subsequent interviews, Lakers fans might focus solely on what he said about Luka Doncic.
While he hasn't gotten a chance to speak to him in person or see him during the offseason, Ayton said that he's getting encouraging offseason reports, going as far as to say that he's "super ripped."
"Luka is a once-in-a-generation player and I’m happy to be his teammate," Ayton said. "Hearing about the kind of shape he’s been in, he’s super ripped and I’m finally glad to be on his side."
Doncic's shape, conditioning and work ethic have been a huge talking point since he entered the NBA. And while there's still a long time before the start of next season, having him commit to his workouts is a huge boost for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.