"I'm starting to feel like myself again": Luka Doncic makes his feelings clear amid shooting slump with Lakers

Following the LA Lakers 106-102 home victory over the LA Clippers on Friday, Luka Doncic made his feelings clear on his fit with the team in a postgame interview.

Dealing with a shooting slump since joining the Lakers last month, Doncic shared that the team wants the star guard to be himself, which he is beginning to feel like again.

"They are letting me be me," Doncic said (2:20 onwards). "I still have a long way to go, but I'm starting to feel like myself again."

Luka Doncic, who turned 26 years old on Friday, recorded a game-high 31 points against the Clippers while shooting 9 of 22 from the field including 3 of 9 from deep.

In the six games he's played for the LA Lakers, Doncic has averaged 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 36.5% from the field including 22.4% from beyond the arc.

The five-time NBA All-Star was previously shooting 46.4% from the field, including 35.4% from three-point range in the 22 games he played for the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season.

However, Doncic is seemingly getting comfortable in his new role with the Lakers while he eases back from the injury break he went through earlier this year. Standing fourth in the Western Conference with a 37-21 record, the Lakers look forward to getting Doncic back to his prime self before the start of the postseason.

NBA fans react to Luka Doncic's shooting slump

As Luka Doncic adjusts to his new role with the LA Lakers, his shooting inefficiency has limited him from getting to his optimum form of play. Reacting to Doncic's on-court struggles with the Lakers so far, NBA fans took to social media to share their two cents on the matter.

A fan even shared a snap of LeBron James covering his face with both hands to point out how Doncic's slump is allegedly haunting the team.

Various other fans also chimed in their opinion:

"Lebron missing AD so bad," a fan tweeted.

"hes being way too passive playing scared," a fan tweeted.

"Luka channeling Ben Simmons so far as a Laker, he can pass and rebound, but shooting," a fan tweeted.

"It's just a slump but it's a HARD watch. He looks awful," a fan tweeted.

"Luka confidence is dead or what," a fan tweeted.

Despite the slump, Luka Doncic gave a peek into what's to come from him through his performance in his last two outings. The Lakers fanbase is keenly awaiting for Doncic to find his rhythm.

