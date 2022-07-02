“‘I’m not staying around here messing around with just Ben Simmons’” - Keyshawn Johnson says Brooklyn Nets stopped listening to Kevin Durant, which resulted in him requesting a trade

With Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving is expected to follow suit. It has been speculated that the LA Lakers could offer a joint package for both players. With this development, the Nets will be losing their two most important players in a single trade window.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman to find a trade partner.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN.

Analyst Keyshawn Johnson said Durant's decision to leave is the result of the Nets' refusal to listen to him. He said that in modern NBA franchises, they listen to star players to get the best out of them. He said the four-time scoring champion's impending exit is due to the player feeling unheard of and disrespected.

"It tells you that the organization really isn't listening to Kevin Durant as the guy," Johnson said. "In this day and age in the NBA, the star playing essentially is running the organization. Clearly, the Brooklyn Nets made the decision that they were no longer going to listen to Kevin Durant.

"So, he made the decision to say, "Since you don't want to honor that commitment to my buddy, then we getting ready to take our act on the road. I'm not staying around here, messing around with just Ben Simmons. Imma look for something else.'"

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could end up with LeBron James on the LA Lakers

Kevin Durant (7) talks with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 8 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 118-107.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith reported that Kyrie Irving has always wanted to play in the same uniform as Kobe Bryant. Smith also said that the seven-time All-Star has been telling people he wants to come to Los Angeles. As such, the Purple and Gold could be his next destination.

Durant could also be joining Irving in Los Angeles, as Brian Windhorst reported that the Lakers could potentially trade for both of them. If this truly happens, it will be a historic moment for the franchise and the league.

"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." @WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." .@WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯 "It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." https://t.co/vpp7uXc3Ku

