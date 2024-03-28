“I’m stealing it”: Damian Lillard and A'ja Wilson left amazed by Anthony Edwards' dizzying moves

Anthony Edwards showcased his craftiness against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, executing a series of dazzling moves that left the defense bewildered. The Minnesota Timberwolves star used a series of fakes to confuse Detroit’s Tosan Evbuomwan before breaking free and sinking a wide-open midrange jumper.

His remarkable footwork not only impressed fans but also garnered praise from basketball icons. Stars Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces took to Instagram to express their admiration for Anthony Edwards' display of moves.

“This OD,” Wilson wrote in an Instagram story. “I’m stealing it lolz.”

A'ja Wilson's Instagram story

Lillard also shared the clip of Edwards’ highlight move, with the caption:

“This crazy lol.”

Damian Lillard's Instagram story

Despite Anthony Edwards' impressive move, he struggled in the game, scoring only nine points in 29 minutes. This was partly due to the defense of Evbuomwan, a rookie for the Pistons, who is making a name for himself for his impact on the defensive end.

However, the Timberwolves still managed to secure a 106-91 win, thanks to balanced scoring from their frontcourt players. Naz Reid led the scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Jaden McDaniels with 20 points. Rudy Gobert also contributed with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves hit 50-win mark

After the win against the Pistons, the Minnesota Timberwolves reached the 50-win mark for just the fifth time in their 35 seasons. Their all-time best record was 58-24 in 2003-04.

With 10 games remaining, they matched their franchise's third-highest win total in a season.

Anthony Edwards has emerged as a star and reliable contributor for the Timberwolves, averaging 26.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said that reaching 50 wins was a positive sign for the team but emphasized that they still have a lot to prove in their remaining 10 games.

"Everybody says 50 wins is a benchmark for a really good season… We got 10 games left and we’re going to keep stacking them up because there’s a lot to play for," he said.

When asked about the keys to the Timberwolves' successful season, Coach Finch listed "identity, consistency, maturity, and playing to our strengths."

Minnesota faces a tough end to the season, with two games each against the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, as well as matchups against the streaking LA Lakers and Houston Rockets.