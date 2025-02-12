"I'm about to be Steve Kerr" - Lakers fans react to JJ Redick smiling after seemingly seeing Luka Doncic on his bench

Luka Doncic made his LA Lakers debut on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, finishing with 14 points in 24 minutes. Laker coach JJ Redick seemingly couldn't help but smile after seeing Doncic on his bench.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a fan shared a clip of Redick smiling after seemingly glancing at Doncic sitting beside LeBron James. The coach seemingly told himself to stop smiling.

The clip was from Saturday's game versus the Indiana Pacers as LeBron and Doncic sat out with Austin Reaves taking over and scoring a career-high 45 points to help the Lakers get the 124-117 win.

Fans reacted to the viral moment and one fan claimed that Redick is about to have a Steve Kerr-run like with the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry:

"Motherf*cka I'm about to be Steve Kerr."

"Would have the giggles too, know how many plays I would up creating," a fan tweeted.

"He must been very hyped to see Luka on the bench lol" another fan commented.

Luka Doncic was limited to just 24 minutes on his debut due to not playing the past six weeks. The Lakers were also blowing out the Utah Jazz, so there was no need to risk injuries to their starters.

"Can't blame him. Lost his home and a generational superstar talent fell into his lap in his rookie year of coaching," a fan wrote.

"My coach a psycho. I love it," one fan quipped.

"How can anybody not like this guy? He's made for this," another fan remarked.

The Lakers have one more game before the All-Star break on Wednesday against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

JJ Redick praises Luka Doncic after his Lakers debut

JJ Redick praises Luka Doncic after his Lakers debut. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters after the game, JJ Redick praised Luka Doncic for handling the nerves on his Lakers debut. Redick knows Doncic since they were teammates with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021.

"I thought he's handled it really well and he played really well tonight," Redick said, according to Lakers Nation. "He could not make a three outside of the first one, but it just goes back to all our guys, he just played agenda-free basketball. He didn’t make it about Luka. He made it about playing good basketball and playing Laker basketball."

Redick also confirmed that Doncic and LeBron James will be in Salt Lake City for the game against the Jazz.

