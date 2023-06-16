“I’m the SUN” – LeBron James' cryptic Instagram post smokes Michael Malone & Nuggets taking shot at him after NBA Finals 

The pettiness between LeBron James' LA Lakers squad and Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been on a different level lately. After the Nuggets took shots at the Lakers in their parade, James had a message on Instagram that hints at Denver's coach.

James posted a photo on Instagram of him waving a flag for his events with Le Mans. In the past weeks, he's been staying in France as he's been named an honorary starter for 24 hours. In the caption, LeBron hinted at the pettiness of the Nuggets coach, letting him know that he lives rent-free in his mind.

"In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. 🤷🏾‍♂️ But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever! 😉🫡🙏🏾👑 " James wrote.

During the Nuggets' championship parade, Malone was introduced as the "Lakers' daddy" for sweeping them in the conference finals.

"He came into this world as the son of a coach, but in these playoffs, he became the Lakers' daddy!" Denver Nuggets sportscaster Vic Lombardi said.

