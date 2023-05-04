Joel Embiid, fresh off winning his first MVP, did not have a statement-like performance as planned against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 with his Philadelphia 76ers losing comprehensively by a score of 121-87.

Following the loss, Joel Embiid spoke to the media regarding his condition as finally returned to the court after sustaining an LCL sprain in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets.

“With what I have, I’m supposed to be out 4-6 weeks…got this out of the way," Embiid said. "Disappointed by the loss, but that’s a step toward getting back to myself. I think I’ll be fine. I’ve played through a lot. We’ve got a big chance, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the 26 minutes that he played last night, Joel Embiid showed flashes of his MVP self but also looked to be shaking off some rust. He only scored 15 points on 4-9 shooting, including 0-2 from 3-point range, 7-8 with his free throws, three rebounds, five blocks and three turnovers.

Embiid also wore a protective brace on his right knee to lessen the chances of re-injuring his LCL sprain. Whether the brace added more discomfort or not, he did not have the same bounce as usual, which was to be expected as well coming off a serious injury.

76ers' coach Doc Rivers spoke to the media and gave his thoughts on Embiid's return.

"Rusty, early on, but we expected that," Rivers said. "I thought there were several times where he had matchups that he was looking to pass, especially earlier in the game, he was really trying to defer. We really don't want him to do that... so I'm not that concerned about it."

The 76ers were limited to just 39.2% shooting, including 20.0% from 3-point range and only 13 assists with 11 turnovers as the Celtics imposed their will on the defensive end of the floor.

Coupled with Boston's dominant defense on full display, their offense was no slouch either, as the 76ers struggled to slow it down for the entire duration of the game. The Celtics shot 46.7%, including 39.2% from 3-point range and 28 assists, with only six turnovers.

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon on tiring out Joel Embiid in his return

In Joel Embiid's return to action, Malcolm Brogdon discussed one of their gameplans in guarding the MVP, as tweeted by The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Malcolm Brogdon said the Celtics wanted to make Joel Embiid run and operate in space to see how much he was in shape tonight. Even though he got a lot of blocks, they were able to win the drive and kick game attacking him in the pick-and-roll. Malcolm Brogdon said the Celtics wanted to make Joel Embiid run and operate in space to see how much he was in shape tonight. Even though he got a lot of blocks, they were able to win the drive and kick game attacking him in the pick-and-roll.

The Celtics were able to bring Embiid out on the perimeter as opposed to the 76ers' center remaining under the basket. This allowed them to take advantage of this offensive scheme to get to their sets of pick-and-roll along with some drive and kick actions with shooters and shot creators mounted on all sides.

There were also instances wherein, Joel Embiid looked gassed because of the pace that Boston was playing at courtesy of the tactic and offensive style they've been accustomed to all season long.

Poll : 0 votes