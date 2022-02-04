"I’m not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron" - Skip Bayless reacts to LeBron James praising Reggie Jackson and the LA Clippers

LeBron James watched helplessly as the LA Lakers fell to the heavily undermanned LA Clippers. Anthony Davis’ desperation buzzer-beater went in before agonizingly coming out to cut the Lakers’ mighty run short. The Lakers are now 1-4 in their last five games without their franchise player.

The Clippers’ victory was decided by Reggie Jackson’s layup with four seconds remaining on the clock. LeBron James appreciated Jackson’s guts and big-game play even though he was from a rival team. The Lakers superstar was so impressed that he gave a shout-out to the Clippers’ point guard after the game.

LeBron’s congratulatory post, however, was ripped by The Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless: Here’s what the veteran sports analyst had to say about the gesture:

"I'm not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron, even after the Bubble Championship. He ain't Kobe. And he’s not gonna be Kobe in their eyes ever, ever, ever.”

"I'm not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron, even after the Bubble Championship. He ain't Kobe." @RealSkipBayless on LeBron congratulating the Clippers' Reggie Jackson with tweet on game-winning basket:"I'm not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron, even after the Bubble Championship. He ain't Kobe." .@RealSkipBayless on LeBron congratulating the Clippers' Reggie Jackson with tweet on game-winning basket:"I'm not sure Laker Nation ever completely embraced LeBron, even after the Bubble Championship. He ain't Kobe." https://t.co/BvZ2Jdzl5Z

Skip Bayless lambasted LeBron James because, according to him, the late Kobe Bryant would never have praised an opponent who just made the winning shot. Laker Nation adored the Black Mamba because of his unrelenting competitiveness. Based on Bayless’ assessment, it’s one of the reasons why James has never been fully accepted by the millions of Laker faithful despite the 2020 NBA title.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe originally made the evaluation that LeBron James will never be of the same level as Kobe Bryant in the eyes of Laker Nation. Sharpe came to this conclusion because James started playing for the Lakers only when he was 33-years-old. Bryant, on the other hand, jumped straight from high school and spent almost more than two decades of basketball excellence with the Lakers.

The football Hall-of-Famer defended LeBron James’ congratulatory message to Reggie Jackson due to James’ never-ending appreciation of any spectacular basketball display. That the brilliant basketball play was made by an opposing player had no bearing on James’ urge to give a compliment.

LeBron James @KingJames Great Game!! Mr. October with a big time shot to end it. Salute Great Game!! Mr. October with a big time shot to end it. Salute

Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers desperately need LeBron James back

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook played well, but not well enough to consistently carry the LA Lakers this season. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

The LA Lakers barely won against the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous game. Without Damian Lillard, the Tinseltown squad were grasping on to anything they could hold on to to keep the Blazers at bay. Despite the win, they still received plenty of flak for their performance.

The LA Clippers came into the game without superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That did not seem to matter as the Clippers pounded the LeBron James-less Lakers in the first three quarters. It was only with about four minutes left in the third quarter that the Lakers started showing some serious fight.

With Russell Westbrook leading the way and Anthony Davis playing bully ball, the Lakers stormed to a 43-25 run after the Clippers built a 17-point lead. It was a seesaw battle in the last minute of the game before Davis’ miss ended the night for the Lakers with a loss.

"The Lakers STILL stink!" .@kendrickperkins isn't having any talk of a Lakers comeback"The Lakers STILL stink!" .@kendrickperkins isn't having any talk of a Lakers comeback 😅"The Lakers STILL stink!" https://t.co/bVMzWqUbM7

The LA Lakers are now 9th in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record. They should at least be guaranteed the play-in simply because the teams trailing them are very unlikely to be able to dislodge them from a play-in spot.

Whether it’s an outright postseason birth or a play-in battle, there’s no doubt that the LA Lakers will only go as far as LeBron James can take them.

