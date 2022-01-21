"I'm sure LeBron could have in his day" - Cade Cunningham believes LeBron James could have easily scored a touchdown in the NFL

In addition to being a basketball star in high school, LeBron James also played wide receiver and could potentially have been successful in the NFL if he went that route. According to Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, James is more than capable of scoring a touchdown in the NFL.

In an interview with Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, Cunningham discussed his football skills and was asked which current NBA players are capable of scoring a touchdown. The Pistons rookie answered LeBron James, as well as Anthony Davis and teammate Saddiq Bey.

"I'm sure LeBron could have in his day. Anthony Davis. Saddiq Bey would probably score some touchdowns. If I was his quarterback, I would get him the ball in the end zone. I'm sure there's a bunch of guys who can score," Cunningham said.

Just like King James, Cade Cunningham was also a football player when he was young. The Detroit rookie was a quarterback before shifting his focus to basketball. His father, Keith, was a football player in college for Texas Tech, while his brother played for SMU.

Meanwhile, James' high school football career was legendary. In addition to being a basketball star, he was also a star wide receiver from freshman to junior. He was even recruited by Notre Dame at one point. However, James did not play in his senior year due to injuries sustained while playing basketball.

Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a chance to play in the NFL during the 2011 NBA Lockout

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In an appearance on Peyton and Eli Manning's "Monday Night Football" show on ESPN, LeBron James revealed that received offers from Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks to play for their team during the 2011 NBA Lockout.

Back in 2011, there was a lockout in the NBA that lasted five months and it was the perfect opportunity for James to pursue being a two-sport athlete. The King even prepared his body for the NFL during the lockout and was seriously considering the offers.

But the NBA got the deal done and the season went on, with James winning his first NBA championship. It's one of those 'what if' situations, but it was certainly interesting to wonder if LeBron would have been successful in the NFL. He could have been a wide receiver or a tight end.

With his big frame and speed, James would fit better as a tight end. And at 27-years-old, back in 2011, it was the start of his athletic peak. The four-time NBA champion is a generational basketball talent, as well as one of the greatest athletes in history.

