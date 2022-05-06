“I’m sure now LeBron will go in a completely different direction” - Skip Bayless suggests that 3-time NBA champion should be LeBron James’ Hall of Fame presenter

Despite a poor run in the 2021-22 NBA season for the LA Lakers, LeBron James' impact on the game cannot be overemphasized. The Lakers forward has had a great career since being drafted in 2003.

Akron Hammer, as he is often referred to as, has engraved his name in the history of the NBA and basketball across the world. His 2004 Rookie of the Year is testament to how far he has come, and so have his 18 All-Star appearances.

Aside from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 19 All-Star appearances, Bron places second among the players with the most All-Star appearances in the history of the NBA.

Having won the title four times, one deed that stands out is his phenomenal leadership that saw him take the Cleveland Cavaliers to title glory for the first time in franchise history. Such feats are nothing short of greatness, having led them to a total of four NBA Finals.

These and many more make up the argument on why he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Skip Bayless, on his show, spoke about who will likely present LeBron James into the Hall of Fame. While he strikes himself out of the possible options Bron will consider, he goes on to suggest that his long-time friend and former colleague Dwyane Wade could do the honors.

"I will be the very last, LeBron will ask to present him into the Hall of Fame," Bayless stated. "My odds on this will be about 8 billion to 1. I just think he's presenter will have to be his one big brother figure and closest friend in the world as far as I can tell. That's Dwyane Wade. Now, of course, that I've suggested Dwyane Wade, I'm sure LeBron will now go into a completely different direction."

What's next for LeBron James and the LA Lakers?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

With LeBron James and the LA Lakers missing out on their second playoffs in four years, something has to give as they look onward to the upcoming season. Frank Vogel has been axed from the team while the front office commences the search for his replacement.

While there's been a lot of rumors surrounding who is favored to succeed Vogel, nothing concrete has been decided. With a superteam, the Lakers can again challenge for the title if they build good chemistry going into the season.

James will give anything to clinch the championship title for the 5th time as he looks to solidify himself as the greatest of all time. The 4-time MVP is on course to become the all-time scoring leader in the league and we could see that happen in the 2022-23 NBA season.

