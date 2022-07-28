"I’m sure Russ himself clearly doesn’t believe this because he fired his agent over it" - Brian Windhorst believes Darvin Ham won't be able to make Russell Westbrook buy into his plans

There is widespread belief that if Russell Westbrook is traded, he will likely be waived following a buyout. The former MVP’s massive $47 salary, particularly if he’s moved to a non-contending team, will be too much to take in a single year.

If a waiver happens, NBA teams may not be lining up to sign the nine-time All-Star. Brian Windhorst, on the Rich Eisen Show, has a theory about why teams may be hesitant to sign the triple-double king.

“I know that there are Russ fans out there who find this absolutely an insult and I’m sure Russ himself clearly doesn’t believe this because he fired his agent over it, but it’s not so much with what his abilities are, it’s what he’s willing to do for a team. It’s what he is willing to accept as a role more than his actual skills.”

The fiery LA Lakers point guard was a huge disappointment with his team last season. He was brought in to be the Lakers’ second option when either Anthony Davis or LeBron James were out. It didn’t pan out as they expected as Westbrook had his worst season in a decade.

The Lakers were only 20-32 when Russell Westbrook was around, but without AD or “King James.” He struggled when he didn't have the ball in his hands. The 33-year-old point guard was even benched in certain stretches of the game to give the Lakers a chance to win.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game



Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook for the final 3:52 minutes of the game Westbrook finished the game 29.4% from the field 🥶 https://t.co/QUgzFcRtJp

Windhorst also believes that even with Darvin Ham as the new head coach, the LA Lakers could be facing more of the same Westbrook problems:

“That’s where the Lakers are trying to squeeze him into a box. I don’t think it’ll be successful because what Darvin Ham is asking him to do, which is to set screens, play defense first and stand in the corner and be a floor spacer, I don’t think he’s equipped to do that.”

“Maybe if he worked tirelessly over the summer, maybe he would have a shot at it but it seems like he’s spending more time to break out of that situation than to fall into it.”

First Take @FirstTake



"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." @WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." .@WindhorstESPN isn't confident Darvin Ham can get Russell Westbrook to change his game:"Basically what Russ did at the end of that Laker season, was take no personal accountability. ... And blamed most of it on his coach Frank Vogel." https://t.co/ZffQEKwg9T

Russell Westbrook may have an even smaller role in Darvin Ham’s system

Darvin Ham could offer a more diminished role on offense for Russell Westbrook. [Photo: VCP Hoops]

Darvin Ham recently explained that he wants to keep the ball in LeBron James’ hands as often as possible. The new head coach believes that more good things happen when the four-time MVP orchestrates the plays.

Ham’s explanation also means that Russell Westbrook may still be the starting point guard, but he will have a role player’s duty with the Lakers. The Lakers’ new shot-caller has already asked “Brodie” to embrace a defensive mindset that precludes bigger responsibilities on defense.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook, imploring him to be defense-1st player: lakersdaily.com/darvin-ham-and… Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka have had multiple meetings with Russell Westbrook, imploring him to be defense-1st player: lakersdaily.com/darvin-ham-and…

On offense, Ham has laid out a plan to use Westbrook mainly as a screener, a cutter and a kick-out option. These are the same roles that were largely asked of him by former head coach Frank Vogel, which he blatantly snubbed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far