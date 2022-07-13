“I’m not so sure that he wants to walk in, pound his fist on the table and say ‘I’m not signing this until you get Kyrie’” - NBA insider says LeBron James didn’t like blowback from Westbrook deal

Kyrie Irving's potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers continues to circulate. His relationship with LeBron James has contributed to the rumors. The Lakers may be interested in moving Russell Westbrook. The reports mostly surround a potential Irving for Westbrook swap.

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Brian Windhorst said LeBron James could make this an issue for his contract extension. King James holds some leverage with his expiring contract. LeBron may use this to push the Lakers to acquire Irving.

"LeBron makes a Kyrie acquisition an issue in his potential contract extension talks which can begin next month. I'm not sure he's going to do that. I think LeBron didn't like the blowback he got for being part of the blame for the Lakers doing the Russell Westbrook trade, " Windhorst said.

"I think he wants the Lakers to improve, I think he'd love to have them get Kyrie Irving but I’m not so sure that he wants to walk in, pound his fist on the table and say ‘I’m not signing this until you get Kyrie’," Windhorst continued.

Analysts have criticized LeBron for pushing the Lakers to acquire Russell Westbrook over Buddy Hield. Reports say the front office acted under explicit instruction from the four-time champion to acquire Westbrook. Many believe Hield's outside shooting would have helped the team more.

Should the Lakers listen to LeBron James in building their roster?

"King James," right, and Austin Reeves against the Indiana Pacers

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James has contributed to championship-winning rosters.

He returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers and moved to LA when those teams struggled to get into the postseason. Upon James' arrival, the franchises changed into contenders.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron James is the only



27000/7000/7000

28000/8000/8000

29000/9000/9000

30000/10000/9000

31000/10000/9000

32000/10000/9000

33000/10000/9000

34000/10000/9000

35000/10000/9000

36000/10000/9000



player in NBA history.

LeBron has often been credited with making his teammates better. LeBron has the ability to recruit players to join his team.

Kevin Love and Anthony Davis are two players whose trades James orchestrated with the team's front office. Some scrutinize James for his involvement in personnel decisions. Few players have this influence, but few players produce like LeBron.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:



1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K https://t.co/esbAUuLoia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far