“I’m not taking back space parts for Kevin Durant” - Antonio Daniels says the Brooklyn Nets get a “cornerstone piece” in return for Kevin Durant, says they need someone to excite the crowd

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is the talk of the town at the moment after he asked for a trade request. The likes of the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat have been touted as possible destinations for the two-time NBA Champion.

However, according to former NBA player Antonio Daniels, the Nets and Sean Marks need to demand the farm for Kevin Durant. Daniels spoke about how if he were the general manager of the Nets, he'd want an All-Star in return. Also not just a couple of role players with the thought of building around him being kept in mind.

"Obviously I'm not in Sean Marks' position. But if I was, I'm not taking back spare parts. I'm not taking back spare parts for Kevin Durant. I want a cornerstone piece. I want a centerpiece in return that I can build around that will still keep the excitement in Brooklyn. I'm not taking spare parts. No, I want a guy who's either been an All-Star or has future All-Star potential," said Antonio Daniels.

The news broke that KD had submitted a trade request after Kyrie Irving exercised his player-option for the upcoming 2022-23 season. However, Durant has four years left on his deal after the two-time Finals MVP signed a long-term contract last year without a player-option. Durant will bank north of $190 million over the next four years, with the final year set to earn him in excess of $53 million.

Who can offer the best deal for Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant choosing the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as his top destinations is no coincidence. The two teams have enough assets to part ways with to acquire Durant while also still having a championship caliber roster.

The two-time Finals MVP could be traded to the Miami Heat for the likes of Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. The Nets will be receiving the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Herro, a sharpshooter in Robinson and a former All-Star veteran in Kyle Lowry.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points.

The Suns could trade Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson or Deandre Ayton for Kevin Durant. To make the salaries work, the Nets will also have to include Cam Thomas or someone with a similar contract.

However, the Nets have made it certain that they want an All-Star in return. Ayton's performances in the postseason have not been All-Star worthy. Mikal Bridges is one of the best defensive players in the league but is not an All-Star while Cam Johnson is a starter at best.

Either way, the sweepstakes for Kevin Durant are heating up with teams circling the Nets to pry away their best player.

LIVE POLL Q. Who has the better offer? Phoenix Suns Miami Heat 0 votes so far