  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • James Harden
  • "I’m taking PG over Harden at 3" - NBA fans abuzz as James Harden snubs 2 Clippers stars from his all-time lineup of ex-teammates

"I’m taking PG over Harden at 3" - NBA fans abuzz as James Harden snubs 2 Clippers stars from his all-time lineup of ex-teammates

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 12, 2025 04:07 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
"I’m taking PG over Harden at 3" - NBA fans abuzz as James Harden snubs 2 Clippers stars from his all-time lineup of ex-teammates. [

The 2025-26 NBA season will mark James Harden’s 17th season in the NBA. Since entering the league in 2009, the lefty guard has played with some of the best players in history. Harden, though, continues to look for his first championship in his upcoming third season with the LA Clippers.

Ad

On Monday, Harden responded to a fan who asked him to name his all-time starting five of former teammates. “The Beard,” urged to include himself, put Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid to his opening lineup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to his list:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I’m taking PG over Harden at 3.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

James Harden had the hardest time naming his point guard. He eventually settled on Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook before adding himself. Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid rounded out his starting five. Harden hesitated between Embiid and prime Dwight Howard before selecting “The Process.”

Despite a star-studded cast of former teammates, the championship has eluded Harden. The closest he came to winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy was in 2012 when he, Durant and Westbrook carried the OKC Thunder to the NBA Finals. Harden and Co. could not get past LeBron James and his famed “Heatles," who sent them home in five games.

Ad

James Harden continues championship chase with LA Clippers for at least another season

James Harden returned to All-Star form last season. Despite Kawhi Leonard playing only 37 games, the LA Clippers still reached the playoffs, where they lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

Harden fueled speculations about his future when he opted out of his $36.3 million deal with the Clippers in late June, per Spotrac. Roughly a week later, he signed a new two-year, $81.5 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season. For at least another year, the former MVP resumes his championship case with the same team.

Ad

The Clippers, excited with James Harden’s stay, retooled the roster to keep Harden’s hope of a championship alive. They added Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal and John Collins to a lineup that gave the Nuggets fits in the last playoffs.

By remaining in LA, both Harden and the Clippers could win their first championship together.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications