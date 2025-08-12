"I’m taking PG over Harden at 3" - NBA fans abuzz as James Harden snubs 2 Clippers stars from his all-time lineup of ex-teammates. [

The 2025-26 NBA season will mark James Harden’s 17th season in the NBA. Since entering the league in 2009, the lefty guard has played with some of the best players in history. Harden, though, continues to look for his first championship in his upcoming third season with the LA Clippers.On Monday, Harden responded to a fan who asked him to name his all-time starting five of former teammates. “The Beard,” urged to include himself, put Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid to his opening lineup.Fans promptly reacted to his list:“I’m taking PG over Harden at 3.”“ @EmbiitchLINKI’m taking PG over Harden at 3One fan said:Fullcourtpass @FullcourtpassLINKJames Harden might have the best former teammates in NBA history…Another fan added:Sticker Dood @EtanBossLINKcrazy how he didnt add Kawahi up here almost as crazy how he never won anythingOne more fan continued:Ed Memphis from Ain’t It Mane Content @SayMane901LINKI’m taking CP3 over Kyrie &amp;amp;amp; Westbrook he tweakAnother fan reacted:SkyzNYC @SkyzNycLINKdude is basically exposing himself... played with all those great players and nothing to show for it. still didn't mention CP3 and Kawhi....James Harden had the hardest time naming his point guard. He eventually settled on Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook before adding himself. Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid rounded out his starting five. Harden hesitated between Embiid and prime Dwight Howard before selecting “The Process.”Despite a star-studded cast of former teammates, the championship has eluded Harden. The closest he came to winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy was in 2012 when he, Durant and Westbrook carried the OKC Thunder to the NBA Finals. Harden and Co. could not get past LeBron James and his famed “Heatles,&quot; who sent them home in five games.James Harden continues championship chase with LA Clippers for at least another seasonJames Harden returned to All-Star form last season. Despite Kawhi Leonard playing only 37 games, the LA Clippers still reached the playoffs, where they lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.Harden fueled speculations about his future when he opted out of his $36.3 million deal with the Clippers in late June, per Spotrac. Roughly a week later, he signed a new two-year, $81.5 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season. For at least another year, the former MVP resumes his championship case with the same team.The Clippers, excited with James Harden’s stay, retooled the roster to keep Harden’s hope of a championship alive. They added Brook Lopez, Chris Paul, Bradley Beal and John Collins to a lineup that gave the Nuggets fits in the last playoffs.By remaining in LA, both Harden and the Clippers could win their first championship together.