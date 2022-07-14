“I’m not talking about the splash brothers, I’m talking about Steph and Wiggins” - Jay Williams believes Steph Curry and 1x All-Star are the best duo in the NBA right now

The Golden State Warriors duo of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins has been touted by Jay Williams as the best duo in the NBA at the moment. They led the team to their fourth championship in eight years with a victory over the Boston Celtics in six games.

On ESPN's morning radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max, former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about how the duo ranks ahead of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Williams believes that Wiggins' ability, especially on the defensive end of the floor, makes him the perfect pairing alongside Curry.

"I'm going to give it to him, I’m not talking about the splash brothers, I’m talking about Steph and Wiggins. Andrew Wiggins, lockdown defender. Put Wiggins on anybody you want, he's going to do his job.

"He also gave you offensive burst in big moments that solidified his position on a world championship team," Willians said.

The former Chicago Bulls player also spoke about Steph Curry's exploits this season. He thoroughly dominated the league by picking up all the major awards. Williams believes there is nothing more Curry can do.

"Now, Steph, I don't know what else you want more from Steph to do. I mean, the guy won the MVP of the All-Star Game, he won the MVP of the Western Conference Finals, he won the MVP of the NBA championship, he has four championships, two without Kevin Durant. I love Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry," Jay Williams concluded.

Are Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins the best duo in the NBA?

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Four

Jay Williams most certainly has a point when he says that the best duo in the league could be Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. The latter was arguably the best player on the roster in the NBA Finals as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had a horrendous series until Game 4.

Wiggins was incredibly pivotal in the Warriors winning the championship as they bagged three consecutive games. Much of it had to do with Wiggins' exploits as the former number one pick picked up the defensive assignment on Jayson Tatum and completely nulled his threat.

Curry, on the other hand, produced some of the greatest performances of his career in the NBA Finals.

The sharpshooter averaged 31.2 points on better than 48% shooting from the field and nearly 44% from the perimeter along with two steals. Barring Game 5, Steph Curry was arguably the best player on the floor every night.

