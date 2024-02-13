“I’m more of a tea guy”: Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. dishes out verdict on tasting Jimmy Butler's $100 BIGFACE coffee

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has fit right in with the Miami Heat culture. The rookie has jumped on the scene and shown flashes of a bright NBA future. However, there are some things around the Heat that Jaquez has not quite bought in on. That includes his teammate Jimmy Butler’s pricey brand of coffee, BIGFACE.

Butler famously started the coffee brand in the NBA bubble, where coffee supplies were scarce. He knew demand was high and supply was low, so he charged accordingly. A cup of BIGFACE coffee reportedly cost a whopping $100.

The two have a bond, as seen in a recent NBA/Hotels.com commercial featuring Butler and Jaquez. In the ad, the two test coffee as Butler humorously mentors Jaquez. However, Butler could not convert Jaquez to a coffee lover in real life.

“I was tasting it all day while we were on the set,” Jaime Jaquez said. “I’m not a big coffee person, honestly. I’m more of a tea guy but it’s definitely worth a try.”

Jaquez made the comments while appearing on the latest episode of Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P,” which aired on Monday. He also revealed that other veterans on the team, like Bam Adebayo, have been a huge help as he begins his NBA career.

Butler can be hard on young players. His stories of challenging Ben Simmons in Philadelphia and going at the young stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves during his times there have been well documented.

Jaquez has also been a recipient of Butler’s tough love. The Heat rookie takes it well.

“Jimmy be on my a*s too during the games and everything. He’s been great as well,” Jaime Jaquez said.

The two have had to work hard to get Miami back to playoff contention after a seven-game losing streak in January. Miami sits eighth in the East, just three games over .500.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. trying something new in Slam Dunk contest

Jaime Jaquez will get a chance to show out in front of a national audience next week. He will be one of the Slam Dunk contestants during the NBA All-Star Saturday night.

“I think I have one dunk that you guys are going to be surprised to see,” Jaime Jaquez said on Monday's 'Podcast P.' “We have a lot of things cooking behind the scenes being put into the creativity of all of this.”

The slam dunk contest may have lost some of its luster in recent years. However, Jaquez was not quite aware of the effort required to compete.

“I didn’t know how serious this process was going to be,” Jaime Jaquez said.

The Heat youngster did not reveal what new tricks he is scheming up. He just admitted that he would add his own personal twist to whatever he throws down.

