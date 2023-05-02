“I’m thankful that they didn’t trade me” – Derrick Rose believes he 'still got a lot left in the tank'

Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in league history, has been largely absent from the New York Knicks rotation since the start of the new year. After getting playing time off the bench through the first few months of the season, coach Tom Thibodeau relegated Rose to a veteran bench role.

Without playing time, many have questioned just what the future holds for Rose. Fans recently chanted for Derrick Rose to be subbed into a game for the final few minutes, which Thibodeau obliged.

The scene felt reminiscent of the 'White Mamba' era, where fans would chant and cheer for Brian Scalabrine to enter a game even if just for a minute or two. For Rose, who averaged 19.4 points per game and 5.0 assists during the 2021 playoffs, the situation seemed rather odd.

Of course, the Knicks have a young core that Tom Thibodeau has fueled to success, but Derrick Rose's absence feels like a product of his situation, not his play. During a recent interview, Rose said that although he's enjoying his role, he isn't done quite yet. He spoke to Andscape:

"I’m thankful that they didn’t trade me or buy me out or waive me. I’m happy I have some type of value. ...

“I still got a lot left in the tank, so it’s about being patient. I killed my ego long ago. It’s not about the ego thing anymore. It’s about enjoying where I am at right now because there are a lot of older guys and younger guys that wish they were in my position.”

Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau on Derrick Rose's playing time and role with the Knicks

Thibodeau — a coach who has had a great relationship with Rose since his time in Chicago — appreciates Rose accepting his role, even if it isn't on the floor. During an interview with Andscape, he spoke about the situation:

“Derrick has been great for us. He’s a veteran leader. He’s always embraced every role that he has had whether he was the MVP at 22, a role player or coming back from injury. He will help in any way that he can. He has been extremely helpful to all our young players. I’m really proud of him.

“He’s had, in my opinion, a Hall of Fame career. But he is a Hall of Fame guy as well.”

While many would be frustrated or even discouraged by the relegation to a non-playing role, Derrick Rose seems to be looking on the bright side. The way he sees things, there aren't many 15-year veterans sitting on benches for NBA teams.

New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns

In a league that has seen veterans like Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Isaiah Thomas all go without contracts, Rose appreciates his position. Although the Knicks could have traded him or bought him out, they see value in what he brings to the locker room for young players.

Whether or not he winds up getting playing time this postseason, and what the future may hold for him, only time will tell. Despite the lack of playing time, one thing is certain: Rose isn't ready to call it a career quite yet. He said:

"I still feel like I’m giving them my all. I still feel like I’m getting better. It may sound crazy, but it’s true. I still feel like I’m getting better."

