"I’m very thankful that I did not get tossed": Michael Porter Jr. explains his actions during Aaron Gordon-James Harden fight 

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. avoided trouble by all means during the 101-99 win against the LA Clippers. The Nuggets-Clippers got heated with around six seconds left in the second quarter. Christian Braun's strategic foul on James Harden led to a skirmish that saw Harden and Aaron Gordon getting physical.

During the heated moment that saw six players receive technical fouls, Porter Jr., after the game, explained why he avoided the skirmish.

"To see my guys get in it like that, I’m just glad I didn’t make it very far. The coaches and my teammates were aware. Because I wasn’t fully aware of any type of rule, but I’m very thankful that I did not get tossed from this game or anything like that. Definitely a learning experience for sure.”

Video clips show Michael Porter attempting to make his way to the scene of the tussle but he was held back by a member of the Nuggets coaching staff. According to league rules, players who enter the court from the bench during the game will be banned.

None of the players involved in the fight received ejections, but technical fouls were issued to Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, Gordon, Braun and Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets left the game smiling as Gordon stole it in the final minutes to give them the win. Gordon slammed home Jokic's miss as time expired, the first game-winning buzzer-beating dunk in postseason history, according to Basketball Reference.

Michael Porter Jr. ended the game with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. With the series tied 2-2, the Nuggets will host the Clippers for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

What's next for Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets?

Michael Porter Jr. has been dealing with a Grade 2 left shoulder sprain. While it has affected his performance in the playoffs, particularly Game 3, where he scored eight points from 2-for-9 shots, he improved in the Game 4 win.

He reportedly played through the pain and reportedly asked two staffers for help, per Ramona Shelburne:

“who wants to help me take off this jersey?” Porter Jr. said.

Michael Porter Jr.'s part in the scuffle is a trending topic on social media with fans wondering if he would get suspended for Game 5 at Denver on Tuesday.

