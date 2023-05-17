"I’m thankful he put that out there" - Draymond Green thanks Steve Kerr for wanting him back for the future

Draymond Green expressed gratitude toward Steve Kerr for wanting him back on the Golden State Warriors next season. Green could become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his $27 million player option deal next season. He could sign with any team as a free agent.

Green's future remains in the air with the Warriors after their second-round exit in the playoffs against the LA Lakers. Golden State's title defense got off to a rocky start even before the season started.

Green was involved in a physical altercation with young guard Jordan Poole and punched him in the face. Coach Kerr didn't hesitate to highlight that Green's actions impacted the Warriors' culture in his exit interview on Tuesday.

"There's no hiding from it; the incident with Draymond and Jordan at the beginning of the year played a role in that," said Kerr. "It's hard for that to not impact the team."

Kerr insinuated there was a loss of trust within the team following the incident. However, he realizes the importance of Draymond Green to the Warriors potentially competing for a title again, saying they wouldn't be a contender without the veteran forward.

"Look, if Draymond is not back, we're not a championship contender," Kerr said. "I absolutely want him back."

Kerr added:

"He knows that he also compromised things by what happened back in October. So part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he's earned here."

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steve Kerr: “If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender. We know that.” Steve Kerr: “If Draymond’s not back, we’re not a championship contender. We know that.” https://t.co/m203yVtmbg

Draymond reflected on Kerr's comments during an appearance on ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith's show, Stephen A's World, saying:

"I’m thankful he put that out there that way."

Green thanked Steve Kerr for not "sugarcoating" the situation and asking what's needed of him to restore the Golden State Warriors culture this offseason if he returns. The Dubs have a lot of self-reflection to undergo after suffering their maiden conference series loss under Kerr's reign.

Golden State Warriors optimistic about re-signing Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are bound to struggle with salary flexibility moving forward. They locked down Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to multi-year deals worth over $100 million last season. Draymond Green could become a free agent, while Klay Thompson is extension eligible this offseason.

NBA rumors previously suggested that both players want a max contract. However, it wouldn't be realistic for the Warriors to offer them a deal they demand, with their payroll already being the highest among all teams.

The Warriors also want Thompson to take a pay cut on his next deal in their hopes of keeping their core together. Meanwhile, they're optimistic they can retain Draymond Green if he tests free agency.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The Warriors intend to ask Klay Thompson to take a paycut if he signs an extension this summer, per @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater The Warriors intend to ask Klay Thompson to take a paycut if he signs an extension this summer, per @ShamsCharania and @anthonyVslater. https://t.co/yW4acnTOBj

Green will likely be a coveted free agent prospect, but it's unlikely that a team will offer him a max deal, increasing the Dubs' chances of re-signing him. He has also expressed the desire to return, which increases the possibility of the two parties agreeing on a new contract.

