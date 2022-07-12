“I’m not thinking about changing, my goal is to stay and win” - Luka Doncic commits future to Dallas Mavericks, adamant about winning a championship with the franchise

Luka Doncic is committed to winning a championship with the Dallas Mavericks. The Slovenian guard spoke to Marca in a recent interview, saying (H/T Legion Hoops):

“I’m not thinking about changing, my goal is to stay and win it in Dallas. Although of course, in the future you never know, but my idea and hopefully I will succeed, is to win in Dallas.”

"I'm not thinking about changing, my goal is to stay and win it in Dallas. Although of course, in the future you never know, but my idea and hopefully I will succeed, is to win in Dallas."



Luka Doncic on his long term commitment to the Mavs:

Doncic signed a max rookie-scale extension last summer worth $207.1 million. It will kick in this season and run until the end of the 2026-27 NBA campaign. The Dallas Mavericks are banking on the 23-year-old to lead them to a championship win.

Doncic is stepping up seamlessly as their next big player after Dirk Nowitzki and could also become the face of the NBA soon.

Yet somehow, he already has more 40-point Playoff games than Steph Curry, Magic, Bird, DWade, Barkley, Kawhi, Duncan, Dame, & Karl Malone.

#MFFL

He led them to their first Conference Finals appearance since their 2011 championship win. Luka Doncic has shone despite not having another All-Star player alongside him. If the Mavericks manage to shape a competitive roster around him, they could pose a legitimate threat to win it all.

Dallas Mavericks have enough time to become perennial contenders with Luka Doncic leading their charge

Luka Doncic and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ar the Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One

Luka Doncic still has several years left before he enters his prime. The 23-year-old is already a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate and has shown that he can single-handedly lead the team to the playoffs consistently. The Dallas Mavericks have tremendous upside, with Doncic leading their charge.

It's crazy that next year will be Trae Young and Luka Doncic's 5th season in the NBA Both still just 23-years-old …

Building a contending team isn't easy, so the Mavericks will likely take time to surround him with the necessary talent to win a chip. They have added a talented and much-needed scoring option in Christian Wood and experienced big JaVale McGee. More moves could follow.

Doncic is under contract for five years, so the chances of him asking out will remain low for another two years at least.

Dallas is well aware of Doncic's generational talent. They will do everything in their power to maximize Doncic's presence. It wouldn't be surprising to see the former Real Madrid star stay with the franchise throughout his career.

— 3x All-Star

— 3x All-NBA First Team

— ROTY

— EuroLeague Champ

— EuroLeague MVP

— EuroLeague Final Four MVP

— All-EuroLeague First Team

— 3x Spanish League Champ

— Spanish League MVP

— All-Spanish-League First Team

— Gold at EuroBasket



Happy Luka Doncic Day. At age 23:

However, the NBA is unpredictable regarding superstars asking for moves. The Mavericks will have to be spot on and execute deals that will bolster their chances of winning the title.

