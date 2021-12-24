"I'm tired of that f**king team" – Austin Rivers on the ongoing dominance of the Golden State Warriors and what makes them unique

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this year, and current Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers isn't too pleased about that. As of right now, the Golden State Warriors find themselves with a 25-6 record this year, which puts them near the top of the standings across the league.

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers had some fun with fans on social media recently, as he went on to take some questions about what's going on in the NBA. When the Golden State Warriors were brought up, Rivers had plenty of thoughts but had fans laughing with his displeasure at seeing the Warriors perform at such a high level again.

"Golden State definitely looks very solid right now ... I'm tired of that f**king team," Rivers said.

Throughout the Instagram Live segment, Rivers talked about the Golden State Warriors becoming one of the tougher teams in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets guard has seen this story play out too many times before. Throughout his career in the NBA, Rivers has had to deal with some of the tougher Golden State Warriors teams on the toughest stage.

Rivers also talked about how impressive some of the Warriors' young talent has been, as well as Andrew Wiggins. The veteran wing was a popular name thrown around in trade conversations this offseason, and Rivers was quick to call out the fans who wanted Wiggins out of town.

"...They've got a good mix of young talent, good vets … A lot of you Warriors fans was off (Andrew) Wiggins when he first signed with the Warriors, keep it 100," Rivers said. "Last year, you all was talking about ‘trade him, this and that’ now everybody is talking all highly. Come on now.”

Rivers spent a number of years playing with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, both of whom went on to have plenty of experience playing against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs.

Now, as a member of the Denver Nuggets, it's clear Rivers is still annoyed with the fact he has to keep going up against the impressive Golden State teams while playing in the Western Conference.

It's not much of a surprise to see Austin Rivers have some displeasure towards Golden State's rise towards the top of the NBA again. After his time playing in a number of various competitive playoff series from 2014-2019, Rivers now again has to look up and see Golden State as the team in his way.

His Denver Nuggets team is currently 15-15 this year and will be battling to see if they can attempt to catch the Warriors in the West.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein