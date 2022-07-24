“I’m trapped in this lease for 4 years, how do I get out of this apartment?” - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant is smart enough to know that he doesn’t have the culture with the Nets as he had with Golden State

Kevin Durant seems to be stuck with the Brooklyn Nets as no franchise seems overtly keen on the idea of securing his signature. His preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns, are not exactly freaked as their offer has not been favorable to the Nets.

The decision to leave the Golden State Warriors in 2019 seems to have caught up with him. His run with the Nets has been unsuccessful, to say the least. The superteam that formed has since been dismantled, with James Harden joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kyrie Irving's sole combination with KD bore no fruit in the 2022 playoffs as they were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics. Colin Cowherd believes the forward is trapped and trying to get out of his situation, as he likened him to being trapped in an apartment lease.

He was of the opinion that the twelve-time All-Star was smart enough to know his move to the Nets was a mistake. He stated that the Nets are nowhere close to the franchise the Warriors are.

"I think KD is smart enough to know," Cowherd said. "I probably shouldn't have left Golden State. I'm trapped in this lease for four years, how do I get out of this apartment? I think it'd as simple as that. He knows he made a mistake, he's too smart to know.

"Nash isn't Kerr as a coach, they don't have the depth, they don't have the owner, they don't have the culture. We all do this, we leave a relationship and look back and see that the grass isn't greener."

Kevin Durant could potentially remain with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives as Andre Drummond #0 of the Brooklyn Nets defends during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

The Kevin Durant trade has somewhat been at a standstill as there has been no headway. The Nets are only willing to let go of the forward if they get a good offer. What that translates to is entirely up to the franchise.

The Nets have been vocal about their need for an All-Star player as part of their offer for KD. The Phoenix Suns have offered Deandre Ayton, but the center does not fit the basic requirements and as such, the Nets have rejected the offer.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant



"Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player." @wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant "Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player."@wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Duranthttps://t.co/7Ewu23jJyL

Whether or not the Suns are making a better offer is unknown at the moment. But it has been clear that the franchise is not willing to lose their top players like Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

