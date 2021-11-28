“I’m trying figure out when to score, when to be a playmaker" - James Harden gives an honest account of his on-court struggles with the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden's form has been a pressing concern for the Brooklyn Nets this season as the franchise continues to navigate Kyrie Irving's absence. Harden has looked out of touch since the first day of the season, and his poor outing against the Phoenix Suns led to the Nets losing the game 113-107. He committed a whopping 7 turnovers in the game and was asked about his on-court struggles in the post-match presser.

Harden gave an honest account of the issues he has been dealing with while dictating play for the Brooklyn Nets from the point guard position:

"Honestly, I'm trying to figure all that out right now... when to score, be a playmaker, run offense, to do a bit of everything. It's been a little difficult especially since - from whatever - but it's been a little difficult."

James Harden will have to turn his season around if the Brooklyn Nets are to come out of the East

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets are dealing with the absence of Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets' season started on a sour note when it was revealed that Kyrie Irving won't be able to participate in the 2021-22 NBA campaign due to his resistance towards the COVID-19 vaccine. With Irving out, Nets fans expected James Harden to take a prominent role in dictating the offense and scoring the basketball, but the 'Beard' has had a torrid season so far.

James Harden's averages look good from a box score point of view - 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists per game on 37% shooting from deep. However, they are accompanied by a nearly career-high turnover rate of 4.9 turnovers per game, which has completely taken the shine off the Brooklyn Nets' offense.

Last season, James Harden had a reduced role as a scorer due to Irving's presence, but with the dynamic guard out of action, the former Houston Rockets star has found it difficult to get going. However, if the Brooklyn Nets are to pursue their ambition of going all the way and raising the championship banner in the rafters, James Harden will have to return to his MVP level form.

But Harden does have that extra gear he can resort to when the going gets tough, and Nets fans can expect him to bounce back and have a great season despite a dismal start.

