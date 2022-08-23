“I’m trying to grow my team organically like Golden State, like Boston” - NBA analyst believes the Memphis Grizzlies don’t need to break up their team for any superstar

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the most entertaining NBA teams last season. They finished the regular season with a 56-26 record, which was the second-best in the entire league.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies were eliminated 4-2 by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Despite losing Ja Morant in Game 3, arguably their best player, Memphis still ended up winning Game 5 at home.

The Grizzlies were linked to Kevin Durant this summer. The team wanted to acquire the 12-time All-Star, but without giving up their key pieces.

Keyshawn Johnson recently spoke about the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" podcast, saying that the team should develop their current roster instead of trading for a superstar.

“I’m trying to grow my team organically, like Golden State, like Boston,” Keyshawn said.

Both Golden State and Boston made the NBA Finals last year. What makes them unique is the way they build their rosters. They have reached the top thanks to smart draft picks and players that they have developed.

Memphis Grizzlies' young core is amazing

The Memphis Grizzlies are among the youngest teams in the NBA. Their leader is Ja Morant, who is only 23, and they also have great players in Jaren Jackson Jr. (22), Desmond Bane (24), and others.

In fact, the oldest player on the Grizzlies is Steven Adams, who recently turned 29. Considering the team gained much-needed playoff experience last season, they will be back for revenge.

According to reports, the Memphis Grizzlies refused to include Jackson Jr. and Bane in their trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. The front office understands how much potential these players have and that only the sky is the limit.

Ja Morant took his game to the next level, averaging 27.4 points and 6.7 assists in 57 regular-season games last season. The athletic point guard was proving to be the best player in the series against the Warriors, averaging 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in three games before an injury put a premature end to his playoffs run.

Trading for a superstar would make the Memphis Grizzlies one of the best teams in the league next season, but if they wait a few more years, they could win it all with the current roster.

Kevin Durant is off the market

The Grizzlies had a shot at trading for Kevin Durant, but missed the opportunity. The two-time NBA champion has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, meaning that he's off the market.

Keyshawn Johnson was not a believer in Durant either way. He doesn't think that he would have put the Grizzlies over a healthy Warriors or the LA Clippers, which is why not trading for him was a smart move.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. https://t.co/q1rQn1bG7D

The Nets forward has four more years left on his contract and it remains to be seen if stays with the team beyond the upcoming season. Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, is on an expiring contract, which may cause more drama next summer.

