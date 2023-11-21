"I'm not used to sympathy" - James Harden posts cryptic tweet with his classic Clippers' snaps

James Harden has received quite a bit of criticism since joining the LA Clippers. Up until the team's recent win over the Houston Rockets, the Clippers were winless since acquiring Harden, sparking widespread debate on their fit. After a clutch and-one from three helped Harden give the Clippers a lift over the Rockets, they then made it two straight on Monday with a win over the Spurs.

With two straight wins under their belt, the LA Clippers seem to be finding their stride, just like Paul George predicted. Amid the team's struggles, George made it clear that he felt as though the team simply had too many good pieces for things not to work out.

Ahead of Wednesday's rematch with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, where James Harden and the Clippers hope to make it three straight, he took to social media. Along with several pre-game photos and the viral photo of him on the ground after last week's game, he wrote:

"Im not use to sympathy nobody gotta feel for me, but Imma stay on top of every dollar this shit real money #Uno"

Looking at James Harden's recent performances with the LA Clippers amid recent run

The LA Clippers' two-game win streak has seen a notable increase in one specific element of James Harden's game: his assist numbers. After leading the league in assists last year with 10.7 per game, Harden averaged just 4.2 assists per game through his first five games as a Clipper.

Over the past two games, that has changed, with Harden averaging 8.5 assists per game after a 13-point, 10-assist double-double on Monday. While the sample size is small, there's another metric that indicates something has flipped within the Clippers roster.

Harden's +/- figures through his first five games ranged from -28 on the low end to -3 on the high end, with not a single game in the plus column. However, Harden's +/- ratings in the last two games have been +21 and +17, respectively.

As the Clippers look to make it three straight, the team faces a tough road ahead. After playing the Spurs on Wednesday and the Pelicans on Friday, they'll be in for an extremely tough stretch of games.

On Saturday, November 25th, the team will face the Dallas Mavericks, before then playing the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The team will then jump into a back-to-back on the road with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, before a rematch with Golden State on Saturday.