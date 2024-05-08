"I'm a victim of it" - LeBron James sounds off on Denver's decisive weapon that sent him home

LeBron James has given due credit to the Denver Nuggets' X-factor against the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round series. James went against a well-oiled team that still looked unbeatable for the Purple and Gold, getting eliminated in five games by the defending champions.

In the new episode of his joint "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James spoke on the key player that led the Nuggets to another playoff win against his team. The four-time NBA champion even claimed he's a "victim" of Jamal Murray's game-winners.

"It’s that motherf****r Jamal Murray that will send you home, and I’m a victim of it," James said. "When he hit two game-winners on us in the series, one was a step back going right, other was a step back going left. So what the f**k do you do. And yes, we could have done better defensively, but that’s a different story."

LeBron James perfectly explained how Nikola Jokic draws all the attention from opponents, but Murray is the one who makes a big impact when nobody expects him. During this series, it took him a while to find his groove. Despite that, Murray always showed up when the Nuggets needed him, and the Lakers succumbed to his game-winners not once but twice.

"I think you know, obviously it starts with Joker" James said. "But I don't think Jamal Murray gets enough credit. You know he's not a part of the you know all-NBA conversation discourse; he's not a part of the, ‘I'm an All-Star every year’ discourse. You know all that sh*t, and I think you know people get caught up and just thinking it's just Joker, Joker. How do you stop Joker?

"Man, when it comes to nut-crunching time, yes, Joker is going to make a lot of plays but Murray that will send you home."

After winning four more games than last season (a 47-35 record), the Lakers looked like a bigger threat to the Nuggets. Even after they managed to win a game in the series, Denver was too much for them again, ending their season much earlier than last year and sending a clear statement to James and Co.

LeBron James' future with the Lakers remains up in the air, and we'll have to wait to know what's next for him in the NBA. This loss was painful for the Purple and Gold, and the offseason will be key to building a roster that can compete with the top teams in the West.

Anthony Edwards is doing what LeBron James couldn't to the Nuggets

After getting past the Lakers and LeBron James, the Nuggets found a formidable second-round playoff opponent in the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by young star, Anthony Edwards. The former No. 1 overall pick is having a terrific season with Minnesota, and his good level has transcended to the postseason.

At this moment, the Timberwolves hold a 2-0 advantage over the defending NBA champions, and the next two games are at home. This is the situation LeBron James would've liked to be in with his Lakers, but he'll have to watch how the rest of the playoff unfolds from home while pondering his NBA future.